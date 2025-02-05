Logan Paul set to face former NXT Champion at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential hint

WWE has begun the journey towards WrestleMania 41, and a prominent figure who is eager to participate is Logan Paul. Since his arrival, Paul has made a strong impression at The Show of Shows. With this year's 'Mania fast approaching, could he compete against a former NXT Champion?

In a recent video, Scarlett was seen seeking advice from the internet sensation on how to expand her YouTube channel. Paul's suggestion for Scarlett could lead to a showdown between him and Karrion Kross at WrestleMania 41. For those unaware, the two-time NXT Champion is Scarlett's husband and teammate.

The advice from The Maverick was rather negative. Logan Paul quite literally told Scarlett to give up on her YouTube channel. Being the protective husband that he is, Karrion Kross might not take this too well and could confront Paul in the coming weeks.

Kross and The Maverick could face off on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Of course, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what is in store for the RAW Superstars at WrestleMania.

Logan Paul will face Rey Mysterio in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

Next week's RAW will see Logan Paul take on Rey Mysterio. They will lock horns to secure a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The Maverick decided to strike early, as he played a crucial role in LWO's loss on this week's RAW.

Mysterio and Dragon Lee faced off against The New Day in a tag team match. Thanks to a clever intervention by Paul, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were able to turn the tables and secure a surprise win. As a result, tensions are sure to rise as The Master of the 619 and Paul head into next week's showdown.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the Crown Jewel 2023 rematch.

