Logan Paul to be stripped of the United States Championship after breaking major WWE rule? Exploring potential punishment 

Logan Paul won the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel earlier this month but hasn't been seen on WWE TV since. Instead, he has made it clear that he takes the United States Championship everywhere with him and has uploaded some interesting photos of himself with the belt.

Earlier today, it was revealed by Paul himself that he was told by Triple H after winning the belt that he shouldn't do anything sexual while wearing it. Logan admitted that he had, despite being warned, and even told Jake Paul to cut that part out of the interview since he knew he had broken a major rule.

WWE pushed for The Maverick to win the championship last weekend, and it appears that they could now be forced to take it off him or at least make an example of him for breaking the rule.

Why does WWE have this rule in place preventing Logan Paul from certain activities with the title?

Paige's video leaks a few years ago seemed to change the game in WWE for many stars and forced the company to redesign all of the NXT Championships after videos were leaked of the stars with the Championship belts.

It seems that it has been made clear that this is a situation that WWE wants to avoid moving forward, and since Paul is famous for sharing most of his life online, the company wanted to ensure that there wasn't another video for them to apologize for.

Taking the title from him would bring more eyes to the situation than WWE would want, but it's likely that they could decide to have him lose it in his first title defense instead.

