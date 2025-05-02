Loser leaves RAW; title implications? 5 Stipulations that could be added to Gunther vs. Pat McAfee at WWE Backlash 2025

Gunther and Pat McAfee will face off in a match at WWE Backlash 2025. Since it was just booked on the last episode of RAW, no stipulations have been added to this heated showdown.

The Ring General took exception to how biased both McAfee and Michael Cole were during his WrestleMania feud with Jey Uso. Losing the title only intensified Gunther's anger to the extent that he physically assaulted two non-wrestlers.

Cole didn't help by saying he wasn't the one who tapped out to The Ring General's face, and the situation quickly spiraled out of control.

The entire exchange was done so McAfee could face the former World Heavyweight Champion. WWE could add any of the next five stipulations to their match at Backlash.

#5. If Pat McAfee loses, he needs to be more objective

McAfee usually sings a different tune on commentary when a heel is nearby, making him more objective. (Image Credit: WWE.com)

The main issue between Gunther and commentary is how one-sided their takes were during his feud with Jey. This isn't to say that The Ring General is innocent, as he crossed the line more than once.

Both McAfee and Cole were unabashedly rooting for Jey Uso to win, which is fine if they were fans. However, since they're supposed to be the mouthpiece of RAW, they should present things evenly.

They can root for someone to win, but they blatantly took part in fan celebrations whenever Uso came out. Cole felt he earned the right to give his opinions due to his years of service. Occasionally, it's acceptable.

However, it was more editorializing than commentary when it came to Gunther's WrestleMania program. If Pat loses, he needs to be more objective and focus on calling the action instead of acting like a fan. If he cannot do that, he should sit in the stands or stay in the ring rather than treating commentary like a podcast.

#4. Gunther vs. Pat McAfee could be a St. Louis Street Fight

Since Gunther crossed the line by putting his hands on non-combatants, General Manager Adam Pearce may book a favorable stipulation for the commentator.

A Street Fight or 'No Disqualification' match allows for all sorts of carnage and means anyone can legally interfere. Even with such a stipulation, the former NFL player should not defeat one of WWE's top heels.

If it were Logan Paul, that would be a different story. Jey, Jimmy Uso, and Cole could help during the match at Backlash.

#3. The Ring General might offer a public apology

When a face loses a big match, it's usually a heel tactic to force them to apologize. The good guy can apologize but still stand up to their rival while saving face and remaining defiant.

Since Gunther laid his hands on two people who aren't wrestlers (granted, both have competed in the ring), McAfee or Pearce could force him to make a public apology if he loses.

He could be sincere or refuse to do so. Pearce could then reinstate his indefinite suspension if he needs more time off.

#2. Gunther could get a rematch with a victory at Backlash

Gunther could earn a rematch if he's victorious at Backlash. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Since WWE is inconsistent with who gets automatic rematches, Gunther could demand a rematch with Jey Uso if he beats Pat McAfee at Backlash. He may have tapped out, but others have lost and received rematches.

Nia Jax has had numerous opportunities to regain the WWE Women's title and may receive another one after WrestleMania 41. LA Knight had to win several matches before getting his shot at Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Ring General could agree to remain civil until the Backlash match if he gets a shot to win back the World Heavyweight title. It would force him to maintain his composure.

#1. The loser could go to SmackDown

An easy solution to nip any future problems in the bud would be for the loser of the Backlash match to move to SmackDown.

McAfee was initially a SmackDown commentator, but WWE has shifted announcers and commentators at will over the last few years.

Gunther started on SmackDown but became one of the company's top heels on RAW. Since McAfee and Cole were highly biased against him during his title program with Jey Uso, both sides could agree to switch brands if they lose.

The 2025 Draft hasn't been announced, so it would provide a slight roster move ahead of the annual event.

