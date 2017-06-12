Lucha Underground News: Taya Valkyrie involved in car accident, walks away uninjured

It's good to hear that Taya Valkyrie wasn't seriously injured.

Thankfully Taya walked away from the accident injury-free

What’s the story?

Lucha Underground Superstar Taya Valkyrie had a rough weekend this weekend after being involved in a car accident. Valkyrie took to social media to inform fans that she came away injury-free after being rear-ended on the freeway while after leaving an event in Atlantic City.

In case you didn’t know...

Taya is a Canadian-born wrestler who is known for her time in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. The promotion recognised her as the Luchadora of the Year for 2014 and 2015, and she is also the current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion.

Taya debuted in the second season of Lucha Underground and made headlines wrestling intergender matches against Brian Cage. Since season 3, she has challenged for the Gift of the Gods Championship and the Lucha Underground Trios Championship. However, the Canadian is yet to win gold in the promotion.

The heart of the matter

Taya said that she was driving on the freeway near a Philadelphia airport when she was rear-ended by a speeding car and subsequently crashed into a guardrail.

She then thanked the police and EMTs for their quick response, and she also slammed the driver for being intoxicated on the road.

“Now…wtf is going on in your head that you drink and drive!!!!!! Do you have zero respect for human life, let alone your own????? In the era of UBER, Lyft, and taxis, there is no excuse for this s—t!!! I’m furious!!!! Don’t be an idiot, don’t drink and drive, don’t let your friends drink and drive. Be responsible.”

Reaction

Several wrestlers responded to Taya’s message, thankful to hear that she came away from the accident unharmed.

So happy to hear you're okay! #DrunkDrivingEndsHere — Deonna Purrazzo (@DeonnaPurrazzo) June 11, 2017

Love ya! You're tough. Takes more than a car to knock you down — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) June 12, 2017

Great to hear you are okay, Presley needs you.. — Konnan (@Konnan5150) June 12, 2017

I got your back, stay strong — Angel Rose (@DiamanteLAX) June 11, 2017

Author’s take

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we are saddened to hear Taya Valkyrie was involved in such a horrible experience. We are pleased to note that she walked away from the accident alive and well.

