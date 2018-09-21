Lucha Underground News: New Lucha Underground Champion crowned

A new champion has been crowned!

What's the story?

On Wednesday night's episode of Lucha Underground, the fans witnessed not one, but two major moments in the closing segment of the show, as we finally had the crowning of a brand new Lucha Underground Champion.

In case you didn't know...

Former champion Pentagon Dark won the Lucha Underground Championship at the closing stages of the third season when he defeated Son of Havoc to win the vacant Gift of Gods Championship, eventually earning himself a shot at the Lucha Underground Championship.

The following day, Penta finally cashed in his opportunity at the Lucha Underground Championship, as he challenged and defeated Prince Puma in a "Loser Must Retire" match to become the new LU Champion.

In the first episode of the fourth and on-going season, Pentagon Dark won the Aztec Warfare to retain the Lucha Underground Title and in the process, also became the first person to ever do so.

The heart of the matter

During the very latest episode of Lucha Underground, Pentagon Dark successfully defended his Lucha Underground Championship in an outstanding triple threat match also featuring Mil Muertes and King Cuerno.

However, shortly after his successful title defense, Penta was subsequently attacked by a familiar face, in the form of Marty "The Moth" Martinez. Shortly afterward, it was announced by Antonio Cueto that the Gift of Gods Championship that was held by Marty will now be cashed in, forcing Penta to defend his Lucha Underground Title for the second time in the very same night.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we are now living in the era of Marty The Moth #LuchaUnderground @martincasaus pic.twitter.com/jjraBg1ue3 — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) September 20, 2018

After a short back-and-forth match with Martinez, it seemed like Penta was on the verge of yet another historic win, however, a debuting Chelsea Green pulled-off one of the biggest surprises of all time and didn't let that happen, as the former Knockouts Champion helped Martinez in capturing the Lucha Underground Championship for the very first time in his career.

Why Pentagon Dark is no longer #LuchaUnderground Champion pic.twitter.com/eWQwiOaefj — Lucha Underground (@LuchaElRey) September 20, 2018

What's next?

It seems like, Marty "The Moth" Martinez and Chelsea Green have now formed an explosive brand new duo in Lucha Underground and expect the two of them to wreak havoc throughout the entire LU roster.