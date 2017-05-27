Lucha Underground News: Trailer for the season three return is released

After a long wait, Lucha Underground fans received some good news....

by Jeremy Bennett News 27 May 2017, 12:41 IST

Current Lucha Underground Champion Johnny Mundo...

The El Rey Network’s YouTube channel recently released a teaser for Lucha Underground’s return to television. After a hiatus of over a four months, season three will resume on May 31st. Check out the official trailer below:

There has been a total of 86 episodes of Lucha Underground that have aired on El Rey Network. For those who want to catch up on the show, the first two seasons are available on Netflix.

The 30-second video shows several of the top stars in Lucha Underground with a good vs. evil theme. The trailer doesn’t give much away, but it seems like Vampiro is going to mix it up with Mil Muertes later in the season as you can see in the screenshot from that YouTube video.

Even as a commentator, Vampiro has had his fair share of feuds in Lucha Underground...

Over a year ago, Lucha Underground taped a total of 40 episodes for season three. With 21 episodes left to air, the end of season three should air around the early part of November.

Within the next few weeks after Lucha Underground returns, we’ll see who Mundo feuds with next for the championship. In regards to the present day, the rumour is that season four will begin taping sometime in October.

It’s been a LONG wait for season three to resume. There are a couple of reasons why I’m excited for Lucha Underground to resume. First off, it’s a great product. I’ve been hooked on the show since its inception.

Also, we know that some of the top stars like Pentagon Dark, Prince Puma (Ricochet), and Fenix are no longer with the company. The sooner season three ends, the sooner we can see them in another promotion.

