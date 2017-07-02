Lucha Underground Rumors: Lucha Underground talent concerned about the promotion's future

Lucha Underground superstars are not happy about the ambiguity regarding TV tapings.

Lucha Underground’s future is uncertain at the moment

What’s the story?

According to WrestlingNews.co, Lucha Underground wrestlers are concerned about the future of the promotion. This is because it’s been a full year since the last tapings and there haven't been any updates regarding future television tapings.

In case you did not know...

Lucha Underground first aired back in 2014. The first season of the series consisted of 39 episodes and was followed by the second and third season respectively. A huge turning point for the promotion came when they signed a deal with Netflix and the first two shows were available on the streaming platform.

As of now, Lucha Underground has aired a total of 91 episodes.

The heart of the matter

The rumour suggests that there isn’t any update about future TV tapings. Things are apparently dependent on the investors of the promotion. It would be interesting to see if they would invest money in a promotion that is unlikely to garner any profits soon.

The wrestlers signed with Lucha Underground are reportedly unhappy with the situation. The long-term contracts that they have signed with the promotion restrict them from signing permanent deals with other promotions and at the same time, keeps WWE away.

What’s next?

The situation is currently in a deadlock. Lucha Underground should announce their upcoming television tapings or make changes to the contracts of their performers.

No matter what they do, the promotion should react fast as such situations can easily ruin the good image that they’ve built up.

Author’s take

Lucha Underground has a host of great performers that can shine elsewhere. Rumours about WWE’s interest in some of them are also floating around on the internet. Unless the owners make a decision quickly, it would be impossible to keep the morale of the locker room high.