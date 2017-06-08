Lucha Underground Season 3 Episode 21 Results (6/7): Prince Puma takes on Mil Muertes in a Boyle Heights Street Fight

An action-packed show as always at Lucha Underground.

Dario Cueto announces The Cueto Cup

The episode started with a video teaser showing the conclusion to last week's All Night Long Match between Lucha Underground Champion Johnny Mundo and The Mack. It also recapped the feud between Mil Muertes and Prince Puma and showed Kobra Moon's latest stable.

After the teaser, we saw Prince Puma staring at himself in a mirror; wherein, he heard voices and had flashbacks related to Mil Muertes. Rey Mysterio appeared in the mirror and advised Puma to stay away from Vampiro because according to him, Vampiro is not his friend and he shouldn't accept Vampiro as his master.

Mysterio believed that Vampiro might use Puma for his benefit. Puma replied to Mysterio by stating that both he and Konnan may have also used him in the past. Puma informed Mysterio that he wasn't his master and then walked away from the mirror.

When Rey looked into the mirror, he saw Vampiro's reflection, who told him to stay away from Puma. Vampiro threatened to send Mysterio to hell. Rey turned around to face Vampiro, but nobody was standing behind him; Mysterio broke the mirror in frustration.

#1 Johnny Mundo (c) vs. The Mack Falls Count Anywhere Match for the Lucha Underground Championship

Dario Cueto came out of his office to announce that it would be a sudden death bout and the first fall of the contest was going to determine the winner. Cueto also said that this was going to be a Falls Count Anywhere contest.

After battling it out in the ring for a few minutes, Mundo and Mack got out of the ring and moved the action into the sitting area. Mack slammed Mundo onto steel chairs and then covered him for a near fall. The Mack came back to assault Mundo with a chair, but Mundo swiftly escaped to the rafters.

Ricky Mandel came out to help Mundo, but The Mack scared him away. Mundo somersaulted out of the stands onto The Mack; Mundo called for Mandel, who brought out a trash can, but Sexy Star came to The Mack's aid and speared Mandel, thus allowing Mack to powerbomb Mundo onto the garbage bin for a near fall.

The Mack pulled out a table, but PJ Black emerged from underneath the ring and attacked The Mack with a Kendo stick. Black dragged The Mack to the apron, but Mack resisted him, which ended with Black crashing through the table. Mundo recovered and threw The Mack back into the ring; The Mack saved himself by using his knees. The Mack hit Mundo with a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall.

The Mack and Mundo battle to the apron; Mack tried to suplex Mundo to the outside, but Taya showed up to save Mundo, with The Mack distracted, Mundo smashed The Mack onto the steel chairs on the outside for the win.

Result: Johnny Mundo def. The Mack

Dario Cueto moved to the ring and started bragging about all the different ideas he came up with like Battle of the Bulls, The Ultimate Opportunity, and Dario's Dial of Doom. He felt that he wasn't just the owner of Lucha Underground, but a Lucha Libre Genius. He promised that Ultima Lucha Tres was going to be brilliant. Dario teased the event by introducing The Cueto Cup.

He announced that from the next week, there's going to be a 32 luchador single elimination tournament for the Cueto Cup, with the winner getting a title shot at the Lucha Underground Championship at Ultima Lucha Tres.

Cueto said that he'd considered adding his brother Matanza to the tournament, but he was disappointed over the things that transpired between Matanza and Mysterio.

Dario announced that Mundo was going to defend his title at Cueto Cup against Rey Mysterio. He also announced that the Trios Champions were going to defend their titles next.

#2 Aerostar, Fenix & Drago (c) vs. The Reptile Tribe for the Lucha Underground Trios Championship

The match started off before the introductions could even begin. Aerostar assaulted the Reptile Tribe. The Reptile Tribe tried to regroup; Kobra Moon shared some advice with Pindar. Pindar lured Aerostar into a corner and took him down. Vibora joined Pindar and started working over Aerostar; Kobra Moon stomped over Aerostar.

Pindar attempted to power slam Aerostar from the top rope, but Aerostar countered Pindar's attempt with a hurricanrana. Fenix tagged in and started cleaning house. He tried to take out the tribe by diving off the ropes, but Vibora caught him and tombstoned him onto the floor. In the ring, Drago turned on Aerostar when he spewed mist on his face.

A blinded Aerostar got taken down by Pindar, while Kobra Moon lured Drago to her side. It was later revealed that Drago had been Kobra Moon's third teammate all along. Vibora and Pindar held Aerostar, thus allowing Drago to jump off the top rope with a splash and take the win.

Result: The Reptile Tribe def. Aerostar & Fenix to become the new Lucha Underground Trios Champion

After the match, Kobra Moon put on a chain around Drago's neck, thus making him her new slave.

Worldwide Underground are backstage; Johnny Mundo was seen leaving the showers, and Ricky Mandell was dressed in Johnny Mundo's attire as he is supposedly Mundo's superfan. Taya walked in and informed Mundo that he would have to defend his title against Rey Mysterio at Cueto Cup.

#3 Mil Muertes w/Katrina vs. Prince Puma in a Boyle Heights Street Fight

Puma started out the match with a top rope plancha on the big guy. Puma set up a table, but Muertes immediately recuperated and speared Puma through the table. Muertes beat Puma for a few minutes and slammed Puma onto wooden chairs. Muertes brought in some weapons to hurt Puma with, but Puma fought back and hit Muertes with a detour sign. Puma hit Muertes with a 450 Splash off the apron onto the floor.

The action spilt into the audience; Muertes retaliated by hitting Puma with a steel plate. Their fight progressed up the stairs; Muertes tried to throw Puma off the stairs, but Puma resisted his attempts. Muertes picked up Puma, took him down the stairs, and then hit the masked Prince with a modified TKO at the bottom of the stairs. Muertes picked up an injured Puma and then flung him towards the wall, but Puma came back at him with a flying knee towards Muertes.

The fight went back onto the stairs. Later, Muertes threw Puma into Dario Cueto's office. Cueto, who was busy polishing the Cueto Cup, came out of his wrecked office to watch the bout. The two contestants battled outside the ring for a while before going back into the ring.

Muertes hammered Puma with multiple clotheslines before hitting him with a twisting uranage for a near fall. Puma beat down Muertes to a corner and then positioned a garbage bin over his head before hitting him with a coast-to-coast for a near fall.

Puma then hit a 450 Splash from the top rope, but instead of covering Muertes he started celebrating with the crowd. Katrina interfered in the match by low-blowing Puma. But, Vampiro came to Puma's aid and handed him a brick, which Puma used on Muertes for the win.

Result: Prince Puma def. Mil Muertes