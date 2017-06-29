Lucha Underground Season 3 Episode 24 Results (6/28): Jeremiah Crane takes on Killshot in Round One of the Cueto Cup

Missed Lucha Underground? Here's what happened!

An action-packed show as always!

The show opened with a video package showing clips of what was going to happen on tonight's show. The video showed Dario Cueto announcing the Cueto Cup and Jeremiah Crane obsessing over Catarina among other things.

After the video package, Catarina, in a room surrounded by candles, ordered Mil Muertes to crush every participant in the Cueto Cup tournament so that he could regain the Lucha Underground Championship. Mil professed his love to her, and in return, Catarina kissed him before instructing him again to win the Cueto Cup.

In the same scene, from the shadows, Jeremiah Crane, visibly envious, saw Catarina kiss Mil Muertes.

#1 Mil Muertes (w/ Catarina) vs. Veneno in Round One (Group-C) of the Cueto Cup Tournament

LUCHA 1 IN CUETO CUP - MIL MUERTES beat Veneno with my sexy favorite @KarleeLeilani #LuchaUnderground #OneFallPodcast pic.twitter.com/WrNzNV6PVX — Isaac Quiroga (@IsaacPL85) June 29, 2017

The announcers, Matt Striker and Vampiro, question the identity of Veneno. It turns out that Veneno is none other than the former Crew member, Cortez Castro. Castro, who in Season 2, was revealed to be an undercover cop for the LAPD, was ejected from the temple by Cueto and is now back to take his revenge.

Mil Muertes quickly squashed Castro and then pinned him after hitting him with the Flatliner. After the match, Catarina marked Castro with her Kiss of Death.

Result: Mil Muertes def. Veneno

#2 Paul London vs. Vibora (w/ Kobra Moon) in Round One (Group-C) of the Cueto Cup Tournament

Soon after the bell rang, London immediately went after Vibora, but he escaped London's oncoming assault. London retreated to his corner and had a bite of his carrot. Vibora tried attacking London, but he grabbed Kobra Moon and threatened to hurt her with his carrot.

London threw Kobra Moon onto Vibora to distract him and then tried hitting Vibora with a dive attack, but Vibora retaliated with a mid-air punch.

For the next few minutes, Vibora kept working London before the leader of the Rabbit Tribe found the opportunity to hit one-third of the Trios Champion with a Trust Fall. Both men then crashed onto the outside.

The referee started counting down to ten. London crawled back into the ring with Vibora on his tail, but the Rabbit Tribe caught Vibora's feet from under the ring, thus stopping him from entering the ring. Vibora was eventually counted out.

Result: Paul London def. Vibora via count-out