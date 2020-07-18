Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson admit failed AEW signing is their 'biggest regret'

Former WWE Superstars Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson recently appeared in a bold interview with ProWrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin. Their brutally honest conversation saw them discuss a myriad of topics, including their WWE term, eventual release from the promotion and a deal with AEW.

During the episode, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows revealed that they came extremely close to signing with AEW back in 2019. So much so, that a pitch for their debut on AEW Dynamite was also prepared. However, the deal didn't go through and Anderson & Gallows admitted that it was indeed the 'biggest regret' their lives.

They went on to say that back in June 2019, Matt Jackson had already sent them the plans for their debut in October. They were close to signing a deal but at the last moment, Triple H convinced them otherwise. Here's what Anderson had to say during the interview.

“Machine Gun music is gonna hit. I’m gonna come out. Gallows comes from behind. We walk to the ring. We too sweet The Young Bucks and Kenny. Turn around, everyone’s happy, and then we beat the f*ck out of them. It’s one of the biggest regrets of my life that that didn’t f*cking happen. It kills me. Badly.”

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows on the impact of not signing with AEW

Both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows assured their friends in AEW that they we'll be joining the promotion for a long time. However, in the end, WWE offered them a lot more money and they both succumbed to the offer.

“I would say for a good six months we told the Bucks and Kenny we’re coming. We’re f*cking coming. No matter what. Because we were that ready to go. There were some hard feelings, I think. Because I think people trusted the Bucks and they told other parties that we were coming, and then we didn’t come and it made them look like they couldn’t close the deal.”

Now, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are headed to Impact Wrestling where they will compete as the Good Brothers. As for their relationship with the AEW locker room, both Anderson and Gallows feel that things would be fine in the future.