Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass: Winner and Reaction for WWE Fastlane 2017

Gallows & Anderson will head into WrestleMania with a wave of momentum and gold on their shoulders.

by Rohit Nath News 06 Mar 2017, 07:28 IST

By hook or crook, Gallows & Anderson retained the RAW tag team championships

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Enzo & Big Cass to retain the RAW Tag Team Championships after Karl Anderson hit a running kick on Enzo Amore. The Certified-Gs almost had the match won with the shaka-laka-boom, but Luke Gallows pulled Enzo out of the ring to prevent the pin.

This may very well mean that Gallows & Anderson, who won the Tag Team Championships from Cesaro & Sheamus at Royal Rumble, will head into WrestleMania as Champions. This is a great achievement for the former Bullet Club members, who arrived in WWE two weeks after WrestleMania 32 last year.

It took Gallows & Anderson long enough to win the Championships. There was a lot of criticism from fans for the booking of Gallows & Anderson over the last few months, particularly after their constant defeats in the hand of The New Day.

However, things seemed to have worked out for them as they will likely walk into WrestleMania as Tag Team Champions unless they lose the titles during the course of the next month.

The rumoured match for WrestleMania for the RAW Tag Team Championships is a triple threat match between Gallows & Anderson, Cesaro & Sheamus, and Enzo & Cass. The New Day don’t seem to be competing in a match, as they will be hosting the grand event.

