Lyra Valkyria to add an iconic stipulation to her WWE SummerSlam match with Becky Lynch? Exploring the chances

Lyra Valkyria has been in a relentless pursuit of the Women's Intercontinental Championship since losing it to Becky Lynch last month. She is set to face Lynch for the coveted title in two weeks at SummerSlam. This rivalry has reached a whole new level, and Valkyria might raise its stakes further. She could add an iconic stipulation to her upcoming title match tonight on RAW.The 28-year-old could challenge The Man to an &quot;I Quit&quot; Match for their championship bout at the summer spectacle. Both superstars will be under the same roof tonight, and things are expected to become chaotic. Lyra Valkyria, who has been on a rampage against The Man lately, could vow to hand the veteran an embarrassing defeat at SummerSlam.After how Lynch embarrassed her at Money in the Bank, the embers of resentment could still be burning within her. As a result, Valkyria could end up making their Women's Intercontinental Title bout and &quot;I Quit&quot; Match. The two stars have been involved in a heated feud since RAW after WrestleMania 41. They already faced each other in two singles matches and one Triple Threat Match.Hence, WWE needs to add something fresh to their upcoming bout to make it even more compelling. Besides, the company is set to host its first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Therefore, WWE needs some high-profile matches to add grandeur to both nights. Such an iconic stipulation would give this showdown a bigger feel, putting the Women's Intercontinental Title match in the limelight.Whatever is discussed above is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria heading into SummerSlam.Lyra Valkyria to defeat Becky Lynch at SummerSlam?Becky Lynch has been thriving as the Women's Intercontinental Champion on Monday Night RAW. She has been carrying the coveted title with great pride on her shoulder since Money in the Bank. Meanwhile, Lyra Valkyria's momentum has faltered significantly since losing her championship.Therefore, fans wonder whether the 28-year-old would be able to defeat Lynch at SummerSlam or not. Well, WWE sees Valkyria as the future of its women's division. She has already established herself as one of the strongest contenders on the Monday Night RAW roster.As a result, WWE could give Lyra Valkyria a monumental win at its first-ever two-night SummerSlam. Defeating a megastar like Becky Lynch and winning the title back at a big stage would be a massive breakout moment for the 28-year-old. It could establish Lyra Valkyria as the cornerstone of the entire women's division.Hence, she is expected to walk out of MetLife Stadium as the new Women's Intercontinental Champion. However, this is only speculation, and it remains to be seen how things shape up.