Macho Man Randy Savage's 5 Greatest Matches

Sourav Mahanty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 605 // 22 Aug 2018, 19:51 IST

The Macho Madness lives on forever.

There will never be another 'Macho Man' Randy Savage. Often imitated but never duplicated, the 'Macho Man' had both charisma and ability in spades. There has hardly ever been a character in the history of the business as unique as Savage.

Loved equally by both children and adults, the color and glitter that 'Macho Man' brought to the WWE ring has never been seen ever since. And this is because nobody else could pull it off like Savage. There is no point in even trying.

One of the biggest pop cultural icons to be ever produced by the wrestling industry, Macho Man's name is still fondly remembered by his fans to this day. Today we take a look at 5 of his greatest matches ever.

#5 Macho Man vs The Ultimate Warrior (Summerslam 1992)

Summerslam 1992 was easily one of the greatest events in WWE history.

Summerslam 1992 will always be remembered for Bret Hart and British Bulldog's epic contest. But that does not mean that it was the only spectacular match on the card. Savage and The Ultimate Warrior had a pretty epic battle of their own.

The only thing that damages this match is that it ended in a count out. Ric Flair and Mr. Perfect attacked both the competitors and it resulted in Macho Man losing due to a count out. Yet it does not take away too much from the epic 25 minute match that had taken place before the interference.

#4 Macho Man vs Ric Flair (WrestleMania VIII)

Flair and Savage met at Wrestlemania VIII for the WWE Championship

Unquestionably, two of the greatest to ever step foot in a wrestling ring. The two legends met at WrestleMania VIII for the WWE Championship. During the build up to WrestleMania, Miss Elizabeth was involved in the storyline when Flair claimed that he had been in a relationship with her in the past. And as we know very well, Savage does not like to see 'lust' in the eyes of other wrestlers for Miss Elizabeth.

The match itself did not disappoint either. Savage and Flair are two of the best workers in the history of wrestling and their styles complemented each other perfectly. Both of them having a classic WrestleMania match was just a mere formality.

