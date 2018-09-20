Mae Young Classic 2: Results, 19th September 2018, Latest MYC2 Winners & Video Highlights

The third episode of the Mae Young Classic 2018 featured some crazy action!

The third episode of Mae Young Classic continued this week, with four more matches lined up from the 1st round of the competition. With 32 women competing, all of the women would be looking to secure a place in the final of the Mae Young Classic and a place on the first-ever women's exclusive pay-per-view, Evolution.

The third episode of the Mae Young Classic Tournament saw Toni Storm face Jinny, Mia Yim take on Allysin Kay, Kaitlyn take on Kavita Devi, and Karen Q face Xia Li.

Before we get into the results of the 3rd episode of the Mae Young Classic, let's have a quick recap of the women to have already progressed past the first round: Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Lacey Lane, Meiko Satomura, Deonna Purrazzo, Zeuxis, Kacy Catanzaro and Mercedes Martinez.

Now onto who will join them from the third episode of the Mae Young Classic in the second round.

Kavita Devi vs. Kaitlyn:

Kavita Devi and Kaitlyn had a huge battle

The very first match of the night was a huge one, with one of the best performers from last year's tournament, representing her country India, Kavita Devi, facing off against a former Diva's Champion, Kaitlyn. With Kaitlyn the known face to the crowd, it was obvious that she was the fan favourite over the lesser known Kavita.

Kavita started off well, slamming Kaitlyn into the ground to begin the match, but her strong start did not last. Kaitlyn took her down with a Snapmare followed by three leg drops for the one count. Devi got right back up and with a modified backbreaker and slam tried to make her way back into the match.

Kavita did a good job grounding Kaitlyn with a few slams, and an armlock which let her take advantage during the match. Kavita had Kaitlyn on her shoulders but with several elbows to the jaw, she pushed Kavita away, before hitting Kavita with elbows and a shoulder tackle. She hit Kavita with an elbow and a scoop slam, as well as a one-legged Dropkick.

Kaitlyn wasted no time with her opponent down, as she lined her up and hit her with a Rolling Senton before hitting her with the Spear to win the match.

Result: Kaitlyn defeated Kavita Devi

