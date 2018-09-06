Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mae Young Classic 2 Results, 5th September 2018, Latest MYC2 Winners & Video Highlights

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
06 Sep 2018

The Mae Young Classic 2 begins!
The Mae Young Classic 2 begins!

The Mae Young Classic 2 is finally here, WWE's premiere all female wrestling tournament showcasing some of the best female wrestlers from around the world hits our screens for the second time.

This week's episode brought us four of its first round matches with Tegan Nox vs Zatara, Rhea Rhipley vs MJ Jenkins, Meiko Satamura vs Killer Kelly and Lacey Lane vs Vanessa 'The Mountain' Craven.

So, let's get right into it. Here are the results, review and video highlights for the premiere episode of the second Mae Young Classic

#1. Tegan Nox vs Zatara

Tegan Nox vs Zatara opens the Mae Young Classic 2
Tegan Nox vs Zatara opens the Mae Young Classic 2

The Mae Young Classic opened with the woman who was supposed to be in the first Mae Young Classic but was tragically injured just before, Tegan Nox, taking on the masked female luchador from Chile.

This was a great way to kick off this year's proceedings as Zatara is somewhat of a veteran and Nox is a lot of people's early favourite to win. The pair go full tilt from the offset with both women spilling to the outside fairly quickly.

Nox spent a lot of her time during the latter parts of the match trying to get her knee to go along with her as it was noticeably bandaged. It's unclear if this was storyline or a legitimate injury she was trying to fight through but nevertheless she picked up the win with the Shining Wizard

Result: Tegan Nox Def. Zatara

As is always the case with these kind of tournaments it's almost a shame Zatara is out as she looked impressive as well.


Mae Young Classic WWE Results
Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
