Mae Young Classic 2018 - get to know all 32 competitors! (Beware, #32 is a spoiler)

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Editor's Pick
04 Aug 2018, 17:00 IST

The
The 2018 MYC is shaping up to be great!

When the Mae Young Classic debuted last summer, the world was abuzz with excitement for an all-female tournament and, needless to say, it was a huge hit! With the WWE Network special showcasing stars such as Shayna Baszler, Kairi Sane, Tessa Blanchard and Kavita Devi, it was undoubtedly great for both WWE talent and the WWE Universe alike.

The tournament was a huge success and hailed for showcasing the incredible quality of women's wrestling across the world right now on a huge stage, so much so that a sequel to the tournament was announced during WrestleMania 33 weekend. It was also recently announced that the final of this year's tournament would take place at WWE's first ever all women's pay-per-view - Evolution.

So, 32 women - none of whom are from WWE's main roster - competing on the WWE Network undoubtedly leaves people with many questions. With so many global superstars making their way to the ring, you can be forgiven for not being familiar with all of them.

Well, we've got you covered! Here's an introduction to every woman competing at the Mae Young Classic 2018.

NOTE: #32 has not been officially announced yet as she qualified at recent NXT tapings. If you do not want to see a spoiler, do not progress to #32

#1 Kaitlyn

One of the last Diva's Champions in WWE History
Kaitlyn was one of the last Diva's Champions in WWE History

The former Diva's Champion was the very first name announced for this year's Mae Young Classic, getting us off to an explosive start. Kaitlyn began her professional wrestling career in 2010 before making the jump to the main roster later that year.

Kaitlyn's feud with Eve Torres ended with her winning her first and only title in professional wrestling, losing the title at Payback 2013 against her friend and most famous rival, AJ Lee.

Kaitlyn, more recently known as Celeste Bonin, is also a very experienced power lifter and has undergone a huge transformation since she was last seen in WWE four years ago.

Kaitlyn
Kaitlyn will make her return to WWE looking very different to her previous appearance

Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary with ten years' experience and a 2:1 Honours degree from Glasgow, Scotland. Gary is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
