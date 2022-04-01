"The classiest guy" – Wrestling veteran on how his relationship with Vince McMahon might affect a potential Hall of Fame induction

Wrestling veteran Magnum T.A. commented on whether he'd accept an offer from Vince McMahon to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Although Magnum wasn't an established star in WWE, he competed in notable wrestling promotions of his time, such as Jim Crockett Promotions and Mid-South Wrestling. He's also a former two-time NWA United States Heavyweight Champion.

During an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Pancakes and Powerslams, Magnum T.A. said he'd accept an offer to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. He said he got along with Vince McMahon and his family:

"Of course, I would if they offered it. That's such a political which way the wind's blowing, who's gonna be the best influencer for the cause at the time and whatnot, and I've still got a few friends up there and Vince and his entire family's always been very kind to me. The few times we've worked together, done a few things, he's just been the classiest guy ever in dealing with me. So I'd welcome just the fact to have my name held up there with so many people that were like brothers to me in the business." (from 14:09 to 14:50)

Magnum T.A. reveals if he'd join Tully Blanchard in AEW, says he still watches WWE

In 1985, Magnum T.A. was involved in a feud with former Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard. The latter currently works for AEW as a manager.

When asked if he'd join Tully in AEW, Mangum said he might have one more run left in him and still keeps up with wrestling, including WWE programming:

"My days of angles are, you know, I think I got one good shot left in me but I really want to kind of save it for my daughter's 16th and that first kid comes knocking on the doorstep. But I do keep up with the product, I like AEW's programming and the things they're doing. I watch everything. I watch NXT, WWE, I watch it all, so you never get out of the biz once you've spent as many years as we did all doing that." (from 8:35 to 9:07)

Magnum T.A. joining AEW would be interesting. Vince McMahon will induct another wrestler into the WWE Hall of Fame this WrestleMania weekend, The Undertaker.

