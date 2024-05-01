Main roster talent, 20-year-old, and more - 4 WWE NXT stars who should be the inaugural Women's North American Champion

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 was the white-and-gold brand's big show during WrestleMania XL weekend. The show featured many big matches and teased the rumored arrival of Giulia. Ava also made a big announcement during the event.

The NXT general manager revealed that a new title was coming to the brand: the NXT Women's North American Championship. This excited fans who long believed a women's mid-card title should be a staple on each brand. This is a big step forward.

Information regarding how the title would be introduced had been practically non-existent for weeks, but finally, details were offered on NXT last night. Ava noted that a combine would be held to determine 12 potential candidates to win the gold. From there, a series of matches would take place and the winners would go on to fight in a six-woman Ladder Match.

NXT is absolutely stacked with talented women. Both up-and-coming performers and veterans have popped in from the main roster. This article will take a look at four stars who should be the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion.

#4 Thea Hail could become one of the youngest champions in the company's history

Thea Hail is an extremely entertaining and talented WWE star. She has a lot of energy, charisma, and ability to deliver in the ring. Hail is likely best known for being part of Chase U alongside Andre Chase and Duke Hudson, among others.

At just 20 years old, Hail is one of the youngest superstars in WWE. Despite that, she has already been with the company for over two years now. While she hasn't held gold yet, the upstart has come close to winning the NXT Women's Championship in the past.

Hail could be the inaugural NXT Women's North American Champion. If she wins the title, it would signify that the title is for some of the youngest, yet most talented up-and-comers in pro wrestling. In many ways, Hail's potential win would serve as a mission statement for the belt.

#3 Michin has returned to WWE NXT

Michin is a WWE SmackDown star. She is part of The O.C., a stable comprising Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. AJ Styles was the group's leader, but he has seemingly left the faction to pursue a solo run.

The wrestling world was shocked on Tuesday night when Michin appeared on WWE NXT. She interrupted a segment focused on the NXT Women's North American Championship and ultimately decked Arianna Grace.

It would be extremely exciting for The Blasian Baddie to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. She has yet to hold gold in the company, which is a shame given how talented she is. A title win could give her some momentum moving forward.

#2 Sol Ruca is the future of NXT

Sol Ruca is another WWE Performance Center success story. She is an athlete who joined the promotion without prior wrestling experience but has proven to be a natural. The upstart's Sol Snatcher finishing move has impressed fans all over the world.

Among the many bright prospects in NXT, Sol Ruca arguably has the biggest upside. Her incredible athleticism and likable personality should lead her to great success. The fact that she is so quickly picking up WWE and pro wrestling only increases her chances of becoming a megastar in the future.

Ruca hasn't held gold in World Wrestling Entertainment yet, but it could be argued that the NXT Women's North American Championship is perfect for somebody like her. She might not yet be ready for the top prize, but this could be a stepping stone to prepare her for the big leagues.

#1 Fallon Henley recently turned heel

Fallon Henley is yet another talented WWE star. She first rose to prominence on NXT alongside Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. The stars went their separate ways recently, and she has since been focusing on her solo career, achieving mixed success. A big swerve took place just last night, which may kickstart her singles run in a major way.

Henley shocked WWE fans on the most recent episode of NXT. She was ringside for Thea Hail's match with Jacy Jayne. After it ended, an annoyed Henley attacked Hail and left the young star lying in the center of the ring.

If Shawn Michaels and Ava want Fallon Henley's new heel role to be successful, making her a champion almost immediately could be a good way to make that happen. She has the talent to pull it off. All Henley needs is a push to become a prominent name on the white-and-gold brand.