Several WWE Superstars call for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair to main event WrestleMania

Over the past few weeks, WWE has been beginning to build Sasha Banks versus Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.

The EST of WWE won the Women's Royal Rumble match back in January, becoming the first-ever woman to win from an early entry. Belair entered at number three and racked up multiple eliminations.

If I can’t kick Michael Coles ass at #Wrestlemania37 then I better at least get...........#maineventbanksvsbelair — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) March 23, 2021

After Elimination Chamber, Bianca Belair declared that she would be challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.

Despite a handful of on-screen references suggesting that their title match would be the main event, this may now not be the case. The WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley is at the top of the card for night one of the event.

Following this move, multiple stars, past and present, have come out in support of the two women, using the hashtag #maineventbanksvsbelair. Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has shown her support, as well as wrestling legend Alundra Blaze.

Exciting times!

On the grandest stage of them all...

What do we need to level this up?

The first two Black African-American women to headline #WrestleMania

I repeat HEADLINE! #maineventbanksvsbelair @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE One match I will definitely be watching.👊🔥💗 — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) March 23, 2021

I saw Mickie James tweet #MaineventBanksVsBelair so I’m tweeting #MaineventBanksVsBelair 😍😍😍 — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) March 23, 2021

Sasha Banks turned on Bianca Belair at WWE Fastlane

At WWE's most recent pay-per-view, Fastlane, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair had one more shot at the Women's Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Their previous title shot at Elimination Chamber was ruined when Reginald tried to get involved in the action.

At Fastlane, Bianca Belair attempted to help The Boss during the match. However, this backfired when Nia Jax threw Belair onto Sasha Banks and Baszler, opening up the opportunity for Sasha Banks to be pinned.

After the match, the friendship between the two, which had been tense in recent weeks, came to a head, with the SmackDown Women's Champion berating her tag partner and slapping her in the ring. Bianca Belair was left alone in the ring and determinedly pointed at the WrestleMania sign.