Major abduction, massive debut - 4 things Uncle Howdy could do at WWE Backlash France

Uncle Howdy has seemingly been sending messages to the WWE Universe on SmackDown and RAW for more than a month now and it seems that it could finally be time for him to show up.

WWE Backlash in France could be the perfect opportunity for Howdy to make a filler premium live event one of the most memorable shows of the year, much like Bray Wyatt when he returned at Extreme Rules.

The former ally of Wyatt has several options when it comes to making a debut in France and here are just four potential options.

#4. Wyatt 6 finally introduces themselves

Over the past few weeks, WWE fans have been following the clues to find out who may be part of the new Wyatt 6 faction which Uncle Howdy is pushing forward. There is speculation that Alexa Bliss, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and many others are part of the group but that could finally become clear at Backlash.

It would be interesting to see if all the clues finally point towards France and the whole group makes their debut in the same way that they were first announced back at Extreme Rules in 2022.

#3. Alexa Bliss returns; interferes in the Women's Championship match

It's unclear if Uncle Howdy and his group will be on WWE SmackDown or RAW since they were not part of the recent WWE Draft. It seems that the group could be brand fluid, which means that Alexa Bliss could make her return to the company after more than a year out and interfere in the Triple Threat Women's Championship match.

Triple Threat rules allow interference so she could take out two of the women and help one of them pick up the win, making it clear that the new group has control. She could even take out all three women and take the title for herself, making a major statement.

#2. The lights go out and someone is taken in the style of The Fiend

It's unclear if Uncle Howdy will be used in the same way that The Fiend once was, which means that his debut as this new character could see him make his way out into the darkness and abduct a victim.

Wyatt was able to do this with several WWE stars and legends before deciding to keep Alexa Bliss. There are several stars on the card this weekend and John Cena is rumored to be part of the show, he would be the perfect target if Howdy wants to make a statement.

#1. Uncle Howdy finally appears in person

It's been more than a year since Uncle Howdy has been seen on WWE TV and as of yet it is unknown if he has changed his appearance or if he will remain the same creation that Bray Wyatt designed.

That being said, it could finally be time for him to appear in person and deliver the message that he has been trying to send for weeks. His arrival is getting close, the clues are now being dropped on every show and finally this weekend Howdy could be unveiled for a second time.

