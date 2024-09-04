Major Bloodline member to return on WWE SmackDown and reunite with absent Superstar after 13 years? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns has been missing from WWE SmackDown ever since he was attacked by The Bloodline several weeks ago. However, it could finally be time for him to return and Jimmy Uso could accompany him.

Jimmy Uso may not return alone, since there is another major member of The Bloodline who hasn't been added to the family faction yet. Uso and his brother Jey were once valeted by Tamina Snuka, until she moved on to a relationship with Santino Marella back in 2011.

Snuka hasn't been seen on WWE TV since the 2023 Royal Rumble but is reportedly still a contracted superstar and could now make her return and reunite with Jimmy Uso for the first time in 13 years.

Roman Reigns' WWE return date is unknown, but The Bloodline is expected to be on SmackDown since the stable are currently advertised for the show. The Bloodline is set to take on DIY and The Street Profits in an eight-person Tag Team match which is expected to main event of the show.

Jimmy Uso has been out of action since April on WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso was kicked out of The Bloodline by Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa the week after WrestleMania and hasn't been seen on TV since. The former Tag Team Champion has instead been out of action with a real-life injury and is reportedly now in a position where he is ready to return.

The only thing standing between Uso and a return is the current storyline, which could see him wait until Roman Reigns is ready to return to ensure that he has some backup the next time he takes on The Bloodline.

Reigns could handle Jacob Fatu alone, but he needed someone else to help with the numbers game and Jimmy Uso could be his only option.

