Major change made to championship match at WWE WrestleMania 36

For some reason, the championship match is not going ahead as per the previous announcement.

SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley now has one less opponent to worry about.

WrestleMania 36

Last week on WWE SmackDown, former General Manager of the Blue brand, Paige, interrupted Bayley and Sasha Banks to announce a six-pack elimination match at WrestleMania 36 with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. As per that declaration, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley was set to defend her title against Tamina, Naomi, Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks and Dana Brooke on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, there seems to be a change in the plans and the match will now have a different stipulation. According to an article on WWE.com, Dana Brooke will no longer compete at WrestleMania, which makes the battle for the SmackDown Women's Championship at 'The Show of Shows' a Fatal 5-way elimination match.

It is uncertain why Dana Brooke was pulled out of the title bout all of a sudden and we will have to wait for an official confirmation from WWE regarding the same.

WWE WrestleMania 36

This year's WrestleMania has been entangled with several changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since its inception, there will be no live audience for WWE's biggest show of the year and it is set to emanate from the promotion's training facility in Orlando, FL.

Several travel restrictions have been enforced in the United States to prevent the spread of the disease and it will not be surprising if the removal of Dana Brooke from the title match is due to that safety measure.