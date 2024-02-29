Major change of plans following serious injury, top star with no direction? - 4 blockbuster matches Naomi could have at WWE WrestleMania 40

Naomi is back in WWE! It was just a few years ago that the world was shocked when she and Sasha Banks walked out of the Stamford-based promotion.

Naomi was eventually released from the company. The 36-year-old later competed in TNA Wrestling, where she ended up winning the Knockouts World Championship.

After nearly two years, the talented performer returned as a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She entered the contest at number two and had an impressive showing, briefly setting the record for the longest time a woman has spent in the Rumble match.

Since then, Naomi has joined forces with Friday Night SmackDown, and she recently competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the titular premium live event. Unfortunately, she has no clear direction heading into WrestleMania XL. This article will look at a handful of bouts she could have at the big show that would be worthy of the star that Naomi is.

Below are four blockbuster matches Naomi could have at WWE WrestleMania 40:

#4. Asuka always deserves a major spot at a WWE Premium Live Event

Asuka could very well claim to be the greatest female competitor in WWE history. She has won every title available to women in the promotion, although she has yet to capture the new version of the Women's World Championship. Still, nobody quite has the accolades that she does.

The Empress is currently a champion in the promotion. She is one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Kairi Sane. Kairi returned to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut last year and almost immediately reformed The Kabuki Warriors alongside Asuka.

Now both women also represent Damage CTRL. While IYO SKY will be focused on Bayley, Asuka could have a major singles match with Naomi. Both veterans would put their game face on and put on a classic if given a chance to compete at WrestleMania.

#3. Liv Morgan's path to WrestleMania isn't clear

Liv Morgan has overcome plenty of odds in WWE. Many believed she would never make it. Liv went from an undercard performer on NXT to somebody lost in the shuffle on the main roster to SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Miracle Kid recently returned to action at the 2024 Royal Rumble. She spent months away from television due to an injury at the hands of Rhea Ripley. Now, Liv is obsessed with getting revenge on the Australian at WrestleMania XL.

With Rhea's focus on Becky Lynch, Liv will have to do something else at the big event. An encounter with Naomi could be tremendous, as the two have only had a handful of singles matches on WWE television. Of the two battles they've had, neither went past three minutes, so a major match at the biggest show of the year would feel very fresh.

#2. Tiffany Stratton is making everybody hate her

Tiffany Stratton on NXT

Tiffany Stratton is quickly establishing herself as one of the most annoying superstars in WWE. While she's an incredible athlete, her entitled attitude drives fans crazy. The only exception appears to be those in Australia who adore the former NXT Women's Champion.

The Buff Barbie of WWE was recently called up to the main roster. Just like Naomi did, Tiffany competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and ended up being one of the final competitors. Since then, she has signed with Friday Night SmackDown.

In an interesting tidbit, the two stars both signed with Nick Aldis' brand on the very same night. While Naomi has made a bunch of friends or reunited with others since arriving, Tiffany has made enemies due to her pompous attitude. The two have contrasting personalities, which could pave the way for an interesting feud.

#1. Bianca Belair's dream WrestleMania match went up in smoke

Bianca Belair on SmackDown

Many fans believe that Bianca Belair is the face of the women's division in WWE. Given how successful she has been over the past three or four years, this would be a fair belief to have. Few have enjoyed the spotlight as much as Bianca.

Belair was seemingly going to have a massive match at WWE WrestleMania 40. Most believe that The EST was set to battle Charlotte Flair at The Show of Shows. Unfortunately, Flair suffered an injury, which has put any plans for a match between the two on hold.

However, Charlotte's loss could be Naomi's gain. Given that the athletic star returned to the company almost immediately after Charlotte's injury, The Queen of Glow could slide into Flair's role at WrestleMania and battle Bianca.

Which superstar should Naomi face at WrestleMania XL? Share your views in the comments section below.

