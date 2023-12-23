Major change to top stable, injured star to break up tag team? - 4 WWE stars who must turn babyface in 2024

WWE had an incredible 2023. Vince McMahon made his way back into the company after retiring in 2022, seemingly with the intent to sell the promotion. From there, World Wrestling Entertainment had a merger with the Ultimate Fighting Championship to form the Endeavor banner.

In the wake of the merger, Vince McMahon is allegedly out of creative, and Triple H now runs the show. With Vince gone, many wrestling fans believe the product has had a resurgence.

Despite the success of the Triple H era, nothing can ever be perfect. This is especially true in the subjective entertainment industry. As a result, there are some performers who could still be utilized better or need a change in some way.

One way Triple H and other officials can shake things up is by having performers turn from villains to heroes. In this article, we will take a look at four stars who should turn babyface at some point in 2024, ultimately benefiting both the performers and the promotion in the process.

Below are four WWE stars who must turn babyface in 2024.

#4. Damian Priest has top babyface potential

Damian Priest is a member of The Judgment Day.

Damian Priest is an athletic and powerful superstar currently signed to WWE Monday Night RAW. He is part of The Judgment Day, a stable also featuring Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

The Archer of Infamy is carrying around a lot of hardware these days. He is Senor Money in the Bank, meaning he has a guaranteed title shot at some point in the future. He's also one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions alongside The Prince Finn Balor.

Despite being in a successful heel stable, a babyface turn feels inevitable for Priest. He constantly has been butting heads with the faction, and many believe he'll be ejected from the stable sooner rather than later. If they betray him, Damian could then turn babyface and attempt to tear the faction down.

#3. Piper Niven could turn babyface when Sonya Deville returns

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are former Women's Tag Team Champions.

Piper Niven is one of the most powerful women in all of WWE. She can throw around almost any female star, yet she moves extremely quickly despite her powerful frame. Simply put, the Scottish star is incredibly talented.

After spending some time away from television, Piper made her return by becoming Chelsea Green's replacement partner. From there, Green and Niven were the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions until losing the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on RAW.

Given that Piper was a replacement partner for Chelsea, there's an interesting story to be told whenever Sonya Deville returns to action. If she and Chelsea reunite, they could kick Piper to the curb. From there, the powerhouse could seek revenge on the cocky tag team.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser is yet to be a babyface in WWE

Ludwig Kaiser is incredibly gifted. He is skilled in the ring, on the microphone, and has the best facial expressions in the business. He's also in fantastic shape. These attributes have helped him win the NXT Tag Team Titles in the past.

The A+ Specimen is one-third of the Imperium faction on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is often seen as the second in command to Gunther, but recent tension has seen that role occasionally shift to Giovanni Vinci.

Given the uncertainty in Imperium, somebody leaving the group eventually feels inevitable. A more notable factor, perhaps, is WWE hosting a premium live event in Germany next year. It would make all the sense in the world for Ludwig to turn babyface before the show and challenge Gunther in his home country.

#1. Bayley needs to turn babyface and leave Damage CTRL

Bayley can make a serious claim to being one of the most successful female stars in WWE history. She was the first Women's Grand Slam Champion, having held the NXT Women's Championship, Women's Tag Team Titles, SmackDown Women's Championship, and RAW Women's Championship.

The Role Model is currently the leader of Damage CTRL on Friday Night SmackDown. She started the group by recruiting IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, but Asuka and Kairi Sane have both joined the dominant WWE faction in recent weeks.

There is clear animosity between the other members of Damage CTRL and Bayley. Everybody knows that her time in the group is rapidly coming to an end. This should, in theory, lead to a babyface turn. Perhaps Bayley could even win the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match and battle IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.