Major dream match finally set to take place - 4 Signs Becky Lynch will win the Women's WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is beginning to take shape, with two more stars confirmed for the big-time bout on WWE RAW. Before this Monday, Zelina Vega became the first woman confirmed for the multi-person match.

Monday Night RAW featured two qualifying matches to determine other entries into the dangerous bout. Zoey Stark defeated Natalya, thanks in part to Trish Stratus, while Becky Lynch managed to defeat Sonya Deville despite numerous distractions.

Two more qualifying matches are scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown. Mia Yim and Bayley will clash in one bout, while IYO SKY and Shotzi will fight in another. The two winners will then join Zoey, Becky, and Zelina.

While the field isn't complete yet, Becky Lynch stands out among the other competitors as a likely winner. This article will look at a handful of hints pointing towards a possible win for The Man at the major show in London.

#4. Becky Lynch is a top star in WWE

Becky Lynch in front of Saudi Arabian fans

The most obvious sign that Becky Lynch could win at WWE Money in the Bank is The Man's history. Regarding major matches, Big Time Becks gets the job done.

Becky Lynch walked into WrestleMania and won the RAW & SmackDown Women's Championships against Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey. She defeated Bianca Belair for gold in seconds. When it comes to major victories, few stars shine as brightly as The Man.

While the Money in the Bank briefcase can be used as a launching point to push new stars to the next level, WWE may give the briefcase to Becky so her star power can continue to flourish. With a history of major wins and a bigger name than almost any other woman in company history, it certainly doesn't feel out of the realm of possibility.

#3. The event will be held in the United Kingdom

Becky Lynch

WWE Money in the Bank will be airing live from The O2 Arena in London, England. This will be WWE's second major Premium Live Event in the UK within a year, but this comes after a decades-long drought before Clash at the Castle in September.

Becky Lynch is an Irish superstar. Obviously, England and Ireland are different countries, but many fans from Ireland will likely be in attendance come the big event in London. She'll, without a doubt, receive a massive ovation from the live crowd.

The show being in Europe could be a sign of an impending win. Given that Becky was injured and had to miss the other massive European Premium Live Event, it would make sense for The Man to get a huge moment on her home continent.

#2. A dream match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch has been teased

Vin  @WhoisVindictive Thoughts on the Rhea vs Becky tease? 🤔 Thoughts on the Rhea vs Becky tease? 🤔 https://t.co/mizphlAgBr

A major sign that Becky Lynch could win the briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 in London, England, could be who the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion is. Of course, the reigning champion is Monday Night RAW's Rhea Ripley.

Lynch and The Eradicator of The Judgment Day have teased a big-time bout a few times. The teases are all fairly subtle, just brief staredowns in passing, but the WWE Universe is well aware of what the bullies mean and can't wait to see it.

Of course, just because Becky can challenge for a title if she wins Money in the Bank doesn't guarantee it'll be for Rhea's belt. She could potentially reignite her feud with Asuka on SmackDown. Still, a RAW feud seems more likely and fresh.

#1. The Man has surprisingly not yet won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Becky Lynch's WWE career has been beyond impressive. While many didn't initially see big things for her, she eventually became one of NXT's Four Horsewomen. This led to her leading the Women's Revolution alongside the other three members on the main roster.

While on WWE's main roster, Becky became the first-ever SmackDown Women's Champion, the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion, and even won tag team gold. Lynch has also won the Women's Royal Rumble Match and even headlined WrestleMania with Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey.

With so many incredible accomplishments, it's surprising that she's yet to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. With her win on RAW, she hopes to change that. Given all her other achievements, her not yet winning the briefcase may be a sign that the inevitable is still to come.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes