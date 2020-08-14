Major health update on Keith Lee after the fire incident on NXT 

The surprising attack on WWE NXT Champion Keith Lee involved fire and successfully put the champion off his foot. On Wednesday, Keith Lee walked inside the ring with a contract for his title match against Karrion Kross.

He was adamant on having Karrion Kross sign the contract for their Takeover match. The latter obliged but Scarlett kissed the file before giving it back to Keith Lee, who was standing inside the ring.

As soon as Lee opened the file, he was immediately hit with a huge fireball to the face. Later in the show, his partner Mia Yim confirmed that he had been rushed to the medical facility.

Now, WWE have shared an update on Keith Lee's health. The NXT Champion reportedly suffered both corneal and facial burns. The official statement says,

"We can report that he left ER on his own but was still experiencing some blurred vision. While WWE will continue to monitor his injuries, we can expect Keith Lee to be ready for Takeover."

In addition to that, WWE also shared an update on Kushida who sustained an injury earlier this week. He faced Cameron Grimes and Velveteen Dream in a triple-threat match with hopes to book a spot in the Ladder Match at Takeover which will crown the new NXT North American Champion.

Unfortunately, Kushida couldn't win the match, but things got worse for him after the final bell. An agitated Velveteen Dream laid down a brutal attack on Kushida. The latest update states the latter has sustained multiple body contusions.

What's next for Keith Lee on NXT?

Once the bell rings, we bringin the ruckus. Now after that W, back to my priority. #WWENXT #HBIC #Yimitless pic.twitter.com/K88vGt34pI — The HBIC (@MiaYim) August 13, 2020

Keith Lee has been enjoying a good run on the Black and Gold brand ever since he became the new NXT Champion, but Karrion Kross has had eyes set on both Lee and the NXT gold since the moment a new champion was crowned.

Both Superstars are now set to lock horns in at the upcoming PPV, Takeover XXX. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for this rivalry between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross. Not to forget, Kross has a huge advantage with Scarlett by his side.