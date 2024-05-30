Major hint, potentially scandalous setup & more - 4 signs Dominik Mysterio didn't betray Rhea Ripley with Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio was spotted several times backstage with Liv Morgan before he inadvertently helped her win the Women's World Championship in Saudi Arabia.

Things got worse for him this week on WWE RAW, when Braun Strowman knocked him into the steel cage door and he once again cost Becky Lynch the match, helped Liv Morgan retain, and was then kissed by the Champion.

While many fans believe that this was the duo finally announcing that they were working together, there could be a much bigger plan in place here and Dominik Mysterio could actually be the victim.

#4. Mysterio actually hasn't done anything to help Liv Morgan on purpose

While there have been several images of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan seemingly together and he has liked a few of her updates, there is nothing proving that he has actually intended to help her at any point.

Dominik could genuinely have been trying to help Becky Lynch and accidentally helped Morgan in Saudi Arabia and then Monday on RAW. He had no way of knowing that Braun Strowman would come down to the ring and cause the mishap. The likes on social media could have been him taunting her, and Mysterio has actually always been loyal to Rhea Ripley.

#3. Dominik Mysterio didn't want to kiss Liv Morgan

If Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were working together, then why did he look so upset about being kissed? Mysterio was already angry that his plan to help Becky Lynch get the title back had failed and he knew Damian Priest would be on his back about it.

Not only that, but Liv forced the kiss on Dominik, it can be seen from the footage that he makes no effort to respond and then pushes her off. He only has one hand given the other injury and is finally able to get her off with his good arm. After the show, there are videos showing Dominik wiping his face as well, which isn't something that he would be doing if he were working with her.

#2. Why was Liv in the car with Finn Balor?

Liv Morgan has been spotted with JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio over the past month, but the WWE Universe has only focused on Mysterio because of his connection to Rhea Ripley.

Why was Finn Balor in the car with Liv Morgan a few weeks ago? Why did Damian Priest direct his attention to Balor when he was shouting at JD McDonagh for speaking to Morgan backstage? Does The Judgment Day's leader know something else is happening here?

#1. Was that JD McDonagh's bandana?

Perhaps the biggest clue was on RAW when JD McDonagh was seen with the Judgment Day bandana on his arm. Many fans saw this as a clue and there was even the hint on Instagram when JD shared the post with the "butter wouldn't melt" caption.

JD has been treated poorly by Priest ever since he joined The Judgment Day and would be the perfect person to choose to take them down. If Morgan approached him and he left the group it wouldn't make as much of a noise as if it was made to seem as though she had taken Mysterio from Rhea Ripley and then allowed Judgment Day to implode alone.

McDonagh could have been behind this whole thing, knowing that Braun Strowman would follow him out to the ring on RAW and that Morgan would react the way she did, which would mean that Dominik Mysterio is in fact a victim.

