Major hint at Roman Reigns' next feud after LA Knight, Reason behind tag team's surprise break up - WWE News Roundup (10/14)

We are back with another exciting edition of the WWE News Roundup, discussing the most significant stories that have transpired over the last 24 hours. SmackDowen'a action-packed season premiere and RAW's highly awaited new chapter have fans hooked onto the product.

Today's list discusses a major hint dropped at Roman Reigns' future feud and why a fan-favorite tag team broke up. Additionally, Triple H made a massive change in his promotion, ending Vince McMahon's five-year-old rule. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. Former champion teases going after Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns made a massive return on SmackDown this week, where he met his next possible challenger, LA Knight. The two are expected to lock horns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. However, another superstar was quietly sizing up The Tribal Chief on the blue brand this week, hinting at their potential feud with Reigns.

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross shared a video on his social media handle where he was seen staring at Roman Reigns while the latter was entering alongside The Bloodline. Kross did not reveal his intentions, but fans took it as a significant hint for their future. It is worth noting that Kross had previously put Reigns on notice and could be looking to finally follow up.

#2. Triple H puts an end to Vince McMahon's WWE rule from 2018

Triple H made his highly anticipated appearance on SmackDown this week, where he ended a rule Vince McMahon had set in 20218. The former WWE head had revealed that the family would run the promotion, and neither brand will have a general manager.

With Vince McMahon reportedly left without involvement in the creative, Triple H has ended the abovementioned rule after announcing new managers for both RAW and SmackDown. He promoted Adam Pearce as the new head of the red brand while introducing Nick Aldis in charge of SmackDown.

#3. Official reason for Kevin Owens' shocking split with Sami Zayn

Nick Aldis stunned the WWE Universe by revealing Kevin Owens as the newest member of the SmackDown roster. In a backstage interview, the blue brand's newly appointed General Manager revealed that he felt it was the right time for KO to enter the singles competition.

While everyone found Owens' run alongside Sami Zayn incredible, Aldis believed he would be the suitable replacement for Jey Uso. KO made a brief appearance on SmackDown's season premiere, where he attacked Dominik Mysterio.