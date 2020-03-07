Major hint you may have missed regarding potential Sasha Banks vs Bayley match [Opinion]

Are Sasha Banks and Bayley on a collision course?

"Will it happen? Won't it?"

That's a question wrestling fans ask all too often regarding much-sought-after matches and storylines - not least regarding the possibility of a major Bayley vs Sasha Banks rivalry on RAW or SmackDown following their instant classic at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn which saw the pair take plaudits following the match with fellow Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a match that's received much critical acclaim ever since.

But will it happen on SmackDown now that the dynamics are very different and the pair are seemingly in cahoots?

One interesting thing to note is that there's neither a SmackDown Women's Championship match, nor a match to determine the number one contender for the title at this weekend's Elimination Chamber event.

So, we'll find out Bayley's opponent over the next few weeks, right?

Well, based on last night's evidence, it may just be more likely than ever before that the trigger is finally pulled on a Bayley vs Sasha Banks feud - with WWE giving some subtle hints in a backstage segment that their friendship may not be as it seems.

A segment following their victorious outing on SmackDown say Sasha Banka and Bayley chatting backstage, but The Boss seemed to make more eye contact with the Women's Championship than with Bayley, and would point at the title rather than at the current champion - seemingly foreshadowing a rivalry going forward!

With no opponent set for Bayley at WrestleMania yet, we could very well be about to get the match everyone's been waiting for!

Or perhaps, maybe more fittingly, an epic betrayal could play out on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and this monumental match could end up happening at SummerSlam - which emanates from Sasha Banks' hometown Boston - a fitting weekend given their history, and perhaps a fitting place to have a face Sasha Banks taking on a heel Bayley for the most prestigious prize on offer.

This video is worth a second look.

A lot of foreshadowing.



- Several glances at the #SmackDown Women’s Championship



- A very obvious point AT the belt



Might we be finally getting Sasha vs Bayley?!



pic.twitter.com/vfuN2F1hM5 — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) March 7, 2020

Would you like to see Sasha Banks vs Bayley at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section!