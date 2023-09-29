Major name to win his first Championship in WWE by defeating Roman Reigns for the Universal title? Hint: It's not Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns has run roughshod over the WWE roster since winning the Universal Championship over three years ago. He has successfully defended the title against top names such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes. However, as per a recent report, he could be set to face LA Knight soon.

LA Knight has grown to become one of the most popular superstars in the company. Despite being in NXT and on the main roster, he has never won a championship in the company. He did hold the Million Dollar title in NXT, but that is not an officially recognized Championship.

The fans have been clamoring for the former IMPACT World Champion to get a massive push in WWE. And having him defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship would not just make the fans happy, but it would also give the company a top-tier babyface. Knight dethroning the Tribal Chief would also add freshness to the product, as a feud between the Megastar and Reigns is something the fans have never seen.

LA Knight is set to feud with Roman Reigns

Last week on SmackDown, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa took out AJ Styles, who was supposed to team up with John Cena to face The Bloodline at Fastlane. It was reported that the plan was for LA Knight to save the day and join hands with Cena, but he couldn't be at SmackDown as he was diagnosed with COVID just before the taping. He is still expected to be Cena's partner. The match could lead to Knight becoming more heavily involved in a feud with The Bloodline before Reigns returns. Here is what Dave Meltzer had stated:

''Knight, who is very hot right now when it comes to all facets of business and reactions, appears to be groomed for a Roman Reigns title shot in the not too distant future. Reigns has no obvious contender at this point, and will be defending on the 11/4 show in Saudi Arabia,'' said Meltzer.

The Megastar could be the perfect choice to face Roman Reigns at the Saudi Show, and even dethrone him as the Universal Champion.