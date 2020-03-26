Major RAW segment involving Vince McMahon was scrapped following the Chris Benoit tragedy

The segment was supposed to take place on the night Vince McMahon broke the news to the roster.

The plans were immediately scrapped and the storyline was canceled altogether.

Vince McMahon's 'funeral' was scrapped on the RAW following the Chris Benoit tragedy

The latest installment of Dark Side Of The Ring focuses on arguably the biggest tragedy that the world of professional wrestling has ever witnessed. Former World Champion Chris Benoit, his wife Nancy, and their son were found dead at their residence on June 25, 2007.

The horrific details of the tragedy came out a while later, forcing WWE to erase Benoit from their archives. Former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast and discussed WWE scrapping a major segment on the RAW following the devastating incident

We were in Corpus Christi, Texas and were getting ready to do TV. That Corpus Christi TV was the day we were gonna have Vince McMahon's funeral. They had the coffin and everything there and that's when Vince came and broke the news to us and that's why we weren't able to do the Vince McMahon funeral.

Prior to Benoit's death, Vince McMahon was involved in a storyline that saw him 'dying' in a limo explosion. McMahon had been acting a bit weird for a while at that point, and it all led to him being 'killed' in the explosion.

It was later reported that McMahon was going to come back a short while later, and state that he had faked his death. Things didn't turn out as planned though, and the Benoit tragedy led to McMahon completely scrapping the angle.