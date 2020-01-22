Major Royal Rumble viewing parties taking place around the UK, with WWE Superstars appearing

Hooked on Wrestling will host several Royal Rumble viewing parties

Hooked on Wrestling are set to host ten Royal Rumble Viewing Parties around the UK on Sunday January 26th, with an exclusive pre-show panel discussion with Superstars of NXT appearing at the London event.

Hooked On Wrestling will be throwing viewing parties in Cardiff, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, Newcastle, Hull and Aberdeen - with a very special event in London featuring a pre-show meet and greet and panel discussion with Dave Mastiff, Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster - taking place on Sunday January 26th at Sports Bar & Grill Old Street in Shoreditch, London.

Shoreditch is set to host a huge Royal Rumble Viewing Party!

Mastiff, Webster and Andrews will be on hand to discuss their lives in the ring, tales from their days on the road as independent wrestlers and the meteoric rise of NXT, highlighted this week with the announcement of their first free to air TV deal with the Paramount Channel. - with photo/autograph opportunities with all three stars included in the price of general admission at just £11 per ticket.

The event will also include a wrestling-themed pub quiz and a cosplay competition, with wrestling-themed music playing all night and the bar staying open until the end of the PPV.

Paul Benson, managing director of Hooked On Wrestling said:

"We love it when we get to host these parties in London and all over the UK. We started in 2013 as a way to get wrestling fans together socially and it has taken off to such a massive degree. We’ve built a community of wrestling fans who get to enjoy watching their favourite events together in an electric atmosphere and making loads of new friends along the way.

"We are so proud of how many new friendships have been forged at our parties over the last few years and with the NXT UK guys being in the house for this Sunday’s event, it’s going to be our most exciting yet."

The Glasgow event will see two members of Insane Championship Wrestling's broadcast team in Jennifer Louise and JRK - a man I interviewed last month - in attendance, with several special guests appearing across the UK.

