Major sign that Marty Scurll has made a decision on whether to join AEW or WWE

Marty Scurll

Marty Scurll is the last main member of The Elite not to move over to AEW after having to see out his contract at ROH and now he seems to be one of pro wrestling's top free agents. Scurll's future has been much debated already with speculation that he will join AEW, go to WWE or even stay with ROH.

Now we have our first major sign that Scurll has made a decision about his future.

When did Marty Scurll's ROH contract run out?

Marty Scurll's contract with Ring of Honor ran out on November 30th, 2019 with the wrestler becoming a free agent as of midnight on that day.

However, Scurll appeared to have extended his obligations to ROH slightly as he worked dates after that and is still a current ROH Six-Man Champion with the stable he founded, Villain Enterprises.

Will Marty Scurll join WWE or AEW?

The assumption has always been that Scurll will join AEW as soon as possible after leaving AEW to join his Elite stablemates Cody, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Adam 'Hangman' Page there.

However, there as also been speculation, as there always is, that he might join WWE.

Is Marty Scurll staying with Ring of Honor?

But for now, it seems that Scurll is staying with Ring of Honor with a press release from the company revealing that Scurll will be at an event in February for the promotion.

I just got an @ringofhonor press release advertising @MartyScurll for a FREE show in Baltimore on February 9th 🧐@WrestlingInc pic.twitter.com/oM0zgZbmsc — Nick Hausman (@WIncRebel) January 6, 2020

It could be that Scurll is now on a rolling contract like several ROH talent are at the moment, or it could be that he is planning to recommit to ROH and sign a new deal, amidst reports that the company is offering big money contracts at the moment.

