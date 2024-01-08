Major SmackDown Superstar's husband to return to WWE after almost 3 years to settle issues with AJ Styles? Exploring potential scenario

The latest episode of SmackDown saw The Authors of Pain make their return to WWE and align with Karrion Kross and Scarlett.

While a new stable has been formed on SmackDown, there are some apparent issues within The O.C. Over the past few months, AJ Styles has been pushing away from his group. When The Phenomenal One returned to the blue brand a few weeks ago, he made it clear that he was no longer close friends with Mia Yim, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

Yim recently updated her Instagram account to note that she was heartbroken by Styles' actions. However, the former WWE Champion is seemingly unbothered by his former teammates since he is focused on his revenge mission against The Bloodline.

Yim recently lost her Women's Title match to IYO SKY, while Styles was booked in a fatal four-way match at Royal Rumble 2024 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Such bouts have no rules, so Yim could call in her husband, Keith Lee, after nearly three years to fix her recent issues.

Keith Lee has been part of AEW for several years and is still contracted to the company. Given the recent departures, it wouldn't be much of a shock if he can find a way out of his deal to help his wife in WWE. Upon his potential arrival, he could attack or assist Styles during the title contest.

Could Keith Lee make his WWE return after possibly departing AEW?

Lee underwent many character changes before he was surprisingly released from the Stamford-based company in November 2021. The former NXT Champion has proved himself at every level of the business, and with Triple H in charge, he could be taken more seriously this time around.

Of course, his current AEW contract could be an issue since it was reported that he signed a multi-year deal in 2022. That said, there have been several high-profile departures from All Elite Wrestling in recent months, and there could be a way for Lee to negotiate an exit from his current deal.

Do you think Lee would return after his stint in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

