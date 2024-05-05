Major star avoids injury, surprising mistake & more - 4 huge botches you missed at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash took over Lyon, France earlier tonight and the crowd was able to carry the show throughout. There were some memorable moments as well as some that many superstars will want to forget.

The following list looks at four of the biggest botches that took place earlier tonight at WWE Backlash.

#4. Michael Cole botches several times at WWE Backlash

Michael Cole botched several times throughout Backlash, most obviously when he got several names wrong and even referred to Kevin Owens twice, noting that he was seemingly wrestling himself in the opening match.

Cole also shared a stat about AJ Styles later in the show where he claimed it was his first title match in almost a year, which wasn't true since he was in a fatal four-way match at The Royal Rumble earlier this year.

#3. The referee and Kairi Sane get confused

The referee got confused in the Women's Tag Team Championship match since he stopped Kairi Sane from pinning Jade Cargill because he claimed she wasn't the legal person. Despite this, she was still allowed to remain in the ring, which led to her then tagging in Asuka, who was actually illegal at the time.

Asuka was then pinned at the end of the match, but she wasn't the legal person. It's unclear if this will affect the championship moving forward but could be a claim for a rematch.

#2. Jade Cargill gets lost mid-match

Jade Cargill was able to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at Backlash but the win didn't come without incident since many fans picked up on the fact that Cargill looked lost mid-match and also speculated that she could have suffered a concussion.

There was a part where Cargill missed a clothesline and even fell on the floor several times as she seemed as though she wasn't aware of what was going on.

#1. Kevin Owens avoids major injury

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton came up short as a new possible Bloodline member debuted at WWE Backlash, but Owens was lucky to leave France without a major injury. The former world champion delivered a Brainbuster onto multiple steel chairs from the top rope on Tama Tonga and managed to land on his neck.

Owens clearly had a rough landing, but he was still able to get up and continue the match, which included a flip bump from a Samoan Spike to end the match.