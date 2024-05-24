Major star to return and ruin Randy Orton's King of the Ring dreams? Potential heel turn after 643 days explored

In tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton will compete against Tama Tonga in the semi-finals of King of the Ring wrestling match. Gunther has already booked his place in the final bout, and the victor between Orton and Tama will challenge The Ring General at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

However, Kevin Owens might make his comeback to WWE and potentially ruin the King of the Ring dreams of the Legend Killer. Owens could return during tonight's episode of SmackDown and possibly aid the Apex Predator in triumphing over the Bloodline member.

Fans have witnessed a strong bond of friendship between Owens and Orton over the past few months. Additionally, the Prize Fighter and the Viper clashed against the Bloodline at Backlash in France, where Owens took the pin. This increases the likelihood of Kevin making his presence felt during the Orton vs. Tama match on tonight's SmackDown.

If Orton advances to the finals and faces Gunther at King and Queen of the Ring, a surprising twist could unfold. Owens might turn heel and cost Orton the match, ruining his dream of winning the tournament. This would allow Gunther to take advantage and defeat Orton in the finals. The last time Kevin was seen as a villain was on August 21, 2022, which was almost 643 days ago.

The motivation behind Owens' heel turn could stem from his frustration with recent defeats in WWE. He could blame Randy Orton, particularly for losing the United States Championship match at WrestleMania XL against Logan Paul, where both Orton and Owens were participants.

Additionally, Owens has a history of betrayals and heel turns, making Randy Orton the potential latest addition to his list of betrayals.

Who could aid Randy Orton to win against Tama Tonga on SmackDown?

As the Bloodline has multiple rivals in the company, there is a strong possibility that Randy Orton could receive aid against Tama Tonga if the Samoan faction interferes.

One potential ally is LA Knight, who lost in the quarter-finals of the King of the Ring against Tama due to a distraction from the Tribal Heir. To even the odds and seek vengeance for his loss, the Megastar might make his presence felt on tonight's SmackDown to aid the Legend Killer.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes is another name who could come to Orton's aid, especially given the real-life friendship between the American Nightmare and the veteran.