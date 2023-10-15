Major story with Roman Reigns, brand war incoming? - 4 feuds Nick Aldis can have as WWE SmackDown general manager

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was a big show featuring some major moments. Roman Reigns, Carlito, and Pretty Deadly all returned in different capacities to varied success. Chief Content Officer Triple H also appeared, and his segment included three big announcements.

Adam Pearce, a long-time official for the promotion, was revealed to be the general manager of Monday Night RAW. The Game also announced that SmackDown's general manager will be former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

The National Treasure's first order of business was to complete the trade that sent Jey Uso to RAW many weeks ago. In return, SmackDown obtained former Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Beyond that, Aldis also set up a few matches for next week's show.

Given Aldis' long history in pro wrestling, there's certainly a chance that the former world champion could go beyond just managing the blue brand. Instead, he may have a major feud or two in the future. This article will look at a few stars the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion may have a program with in the future.

#4 Roman Reigns will inevitably have issues with Aldis

Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE today. While somebody like Brock Lesnar or John Cena will be more well-known to the average person in a grocery store, nobody moves the needle in the promotion quite like The Tribal Chief today.

In addition to being a big star, Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He has been on top of the food chain for over three years, which gives him a lot of sway. He and his Special Counsel, Paul Heyman, often use their influence to put the former in advantageous positions.

Nick Aldis is the blue brand's new boss and may not be open to Reigns and Heyman's manipulation. This could lead to the two being at odds. The National Treasure could purposely put The Tribal Chief in difficult positions, leading to a high-profile match between the two.

#3 Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce could feud over brand supremacy

As noted, Triple H announced the return of the general manager concept. The idea was discontinued around five years ago. While WWE authority figures have persisted, they were no longer general managers until last Friday.

The role is now back, with Nick Aldis running SmackDown and Adam Pearce heading RAW. In a cool twist, two former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions are now controlling major WWE brands. That said, it may not be a totally harmonious relationship between the two.

Adam Pearce and Aldis already said they look forward to friendly competition between the brands. On top of that, Pearce seemed to take The National Treasure's praise of SmackDown personally. While they are unlikely to compete in the ring, could RAW vs. SmackDown kickstart a feud in the future, perhaps in time for Survivor Series 2023?

#2 WWE RAW's Dominik Mysterio could hold a grudge against Aldis

Nick Aldis was immediately faced with a whiny superstar complaining about a match made for SmackDown when Dominik Mysterio appeared on the show. Despite being a star from Monday Night RAW, Dominik appeared on the blue show to vent about Judgment Day-related concerns.

The National Treasure immediately won over fans unfamiliar with his game when he told Mysterio that he was a fan of his father, Rey Mysterio. 'Dirty' Dom was less than pleased, but viewers certainly enjoyed the brief exchange. Shortly after, Kevin Owens arrived and hit the former NXT North American Champion with a Stunner.

Dominik is unlikely to take this "disrespect" lying down. Despite not being part of WWE SmackDown, he may find a way to appear on the blue show and antagonize Aldis further. If The National Treasure were to return to the ring, who better for him to defeat than one of the most despised names in pro wrestling?

#1 Aldis and Austin Theory will likely have a personality clash

Speaking of despised men, Nick Aldis doesn't have to search far for hated heels, as WWE SmackDown has Austin Theory. Not only is the former United States Champion one of the most hated heels in the company, but his tag team partner, Grayson Waller, is equally obnoxious.

Despite their villainous personalities, both men are successful. Theory is a former two-time United States Champion and Mr. Money in the Bank. As a tag team, A-Town Down Under were undefeated until their loss to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso last Friday.

Theory has a history of mouthing off to anybody he deems necessary, which could include a WWE general Manager. Given Aldis' wealth of experience in wrestling, he is unlikely to put up with the young star's behavior. The two may end up butting heads sooner rather than later, leading to an entertaining match.