Major swerve incoming on WWE SmackDown tonight? Analysing potential last-minute addition to the SummerSlam match card

WWE could pull off a massive surprise on SmackDown tonight to make room for a last-minute change in a potential match at SummerSlam.

A colossal match booked for tonight's show will see Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar lock horns in a singles match to crown Austin Theory's next challenger. The United States Champion is expected to put his title on the line against the winner of the bout mentioned above between the two LWO members at SummerSlam.

This could cause Theory to fall victim to impatience and dig a deeper hole for himself on SmackDown tonight. The champion made his presence known in Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar's respective Fatal-4 Way Matches in the previous stage of the United States Championship Invitational.

Theory could repeat the same mistake tonight during the match between Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, causing a disqualification. The creative team could hit the champion with a jaw-dropping swerve by declaring both Rey and Santos his challengers.

If that happens, Theory will defend his United States Championship in a triple-threat match against two LWO members at SummerSlam. With less than ten days left for the upcoming Premium Live Event, WWE could pull off significant twists on the forthcoming episodes of SmackDown and RAW to keep fans hooked on exciting developments.

Could The Judgment Day make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight?

The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley have an old habit of surprising Rey Mysterio by compromising his matches. Given the heel stable has been appearing across all three brands, it wouldn't be too fetched to expect Dominik at ringside during his father's match, accompanied by his "Mami."

Rey Mysterio's high-stakes match against Santos Escobar has also left room for LWO's potential split on the blue brand. Although Escobar has been booked as a babyface so far, he could turn on the legendary Hall of Famer in greed for the title.

