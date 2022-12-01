Major tag team split, feud with released duo who recently returned - 5 potential directions for The Street Profits following their WWE RAW return

Fans who watched WWE Monday Night RAW had an unexpected treat. The Street Profits made their in-ring return to World Wrestling Entertainment programming. The pair had been off television due to an injury sustained by Montez Ford.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins had an interview backstage which was interrupted by Chad Gable and Otis. After an amusing back and forth between the two charismatic tag teams, they went to the ring and had a tag team match. After a competitive bout, Ford and Dawkins picked up the win.

Social media was abuzz following their comeback, with fans pointing out how talented both superstars are. Now that The Street Profits are back on RAW, what is next for the former tag team champions? Will the duo chase after tag team gold? Could they split up and go in different directions?

Below are five potential directions for The Street Profits following their WWE RAW return.

#5. They could have a heated feud with The Alpha Academy

The Alpha Academy were the first ones to welcome The Street Profits back to WWE RAW in a not-so-flattering fashion. Otis and Chad Gable immediately attempted to stir up trouble with their tag team rivals and ultimately paid the price.

While The Alpha Academy lost in their attempt to defeat Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, both teams have traded victories back and forth in the past. The two teams have had six tag team bouts against each other in 2022 on RAW and Main Event, with The Street Profits winning four of their six bouts.

Still, Alpha Academy picking up two wins and always being competitive proves that this rivalry has legs.

Instead of the bout being a random one to reintroduce the beloved Profits, WWE may have the two teams engage in a fully fleshed-out feud. If they do, it could feature some quality promo work and character building to help all four stars grow.

#4. The Street Profits could align with Bianca Belair to fight The Judgment Day

Trouble is brewing for RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. As the key title holder on the brand, she's always a target, and that's more true now than ever. Damage CTRL will always want to take her title, but her own partner and friend Alexa Bliss was clearly eyeing the belt on Monday Night RAW.

Belair's biggest challenge may be Rhea Ripley. The Eradicator and The EST of WWE will have an epic clash sooner rather than later, possibly at the 2023 Royal Rumble or even WrestleMania, which is now only a handful of months away.

Bianca knows that if she's dealing with Rhea, she'll be dealing with the entire Judgment Day. The EST may call upon her husband, Montez Ford, along with Angelo Dawkins, to fight the devious and sinister stable.

If the pair can handle Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Damian Priest, perhaps Belair can handle Rhea Ripley.

#3. They could ultimately split up and go their separate ways

Montez Ford

Will The Street Profits ever split up? That's a question many fans and insiders have been asking throughout 2022. For quite some time, fans have believed that Montez Ford is a breakout star waiting to happen.

Only recently have skeptics of Angelo Dawkins been made into believers, and many feel he'll be a star on his own. While only time will tell if both wrestlers make it to superstardom, a possible split shortly is possible.

Either superstar feuding with Austin Theory over the United States Championship could be extremely compelling. Plus, there's always a chance that one of the members could move to WWE SmackDown so the pair can pursue singles gold simultaneously.

There's also the option of one member of The Street Profits turning heel on the other, which could lead to a feud. Still, just because a tag team goes their separate ways doesn't necessarily mean that they can't get part as friends. If any team can have a peaceful separation, it is likely the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

#2. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins could feud with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

If Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford do remain a tag team on WWE Monday Night RAW, there won't be a significant number of teams for the pair to battle. Most of the superstars left for The Street Profits to take on will be rehashed from the past.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are a tag team that The Street Profits have had some run-ins with during the past. The two duos often battled in 2019 but haven't touched each other in two years. WWE could potentially have them renew their rivalry in this new company era.

Both Angelo and Montez have improved a lot in just a few years. Their bodies look better than ever, and they're now far more experienced and decorated. A rivalry between the two veteran tag teams will look different heading into 2023 than it did in 2019.

#1. They could once again challenge the Usos for the Unified WWE RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Usos at Crown Jewel

The Usos' biggest rivals are The New Day. Their rivalry with Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods over the last eight years or so has been magical. Still, it could be argued that the twin brothers' other most memorable rivals have been The Street Profits.

The two teams battled quite a bit earlier this year. Many believe that their tag team bout at WWE Money in the Bank was one of the year's best matches. While their SummerSlam contest didn't match it, there was a lot of hype behind it.

Due to losing to The Usos, The Street Profits aren't technically supposed to challenge for the gold again for as long as Jey and Jimmy are champions. Still, there are plenty of ways to get past old stipulations. Dawkins and Ford want the gold back, and they'd likely be pleased to beat The Usos for the belts.

