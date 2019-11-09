Major title change at SmackDown taping in Manchester [SPOILER]

WWE are in the United Kingdom, and the shows are being taped right now. SmackDown airs tonight, and its taping was conducted today in Manchester.

The show had one major title change with The New Day becoming the new SmackDown tag-team champions! The New Day defeated The Revival and are now 7-time tag-team champions in WWE.

WWE have confirmed the title change on their website as well, and now rumours suggest that The New Day will defend the title against The Revival soon. Kofi Kingston and Big E will be the ones taking part in the match, just like tonight, as Xavier Woods is out injured.

Woods suffered an injury against The Revival at a Live Event in Sydney around 3 weeks ago. There have been mixed reports regarding the injury with the latest from PW Insider’s Mike Johnson suggesting that he will be out until mid-2020 due to an Achilles injury.

Before that, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer that the injury was a tear and that the company were not releasing the actual details of it.

I think it was a tear, but that’s not 100%. But everybody in the company was talking like it was a tear. The company has not released the actual injury other than it was an Achilles injury.

The biggest shock came from Hall of Famer, Booker T who claimed on WWE Backstage that Xavier Woods' career could be over! He said:

“I heard when he went down it was like somebody shot him and he just fell out in the middle of the ring. I think [Xavier’s] career, it could be over. It could be done. An Achilles tear is the worst injury one can get in the business.”

