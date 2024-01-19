Major unexpected rivalry for Roman Reigns, friends to clash? - 4 blockbuster feuds for Nick Aldis if he steps foot into a WWE ring as a competitor

Late last year, Triple H made an announcement that shook things up in WWE. Adam Pearce, who had served as an official for years, was promoted to the role of RAW General Manager. SmackDown also got a brand new authority figure.

Nick Aldis was selected for the role. This surprised many, as Aldis had just begun working behind the scenes as a producer for the sports entertainment juggernaut. This came after The National Treasure worked as an independent wrestler for years prior.

For those unaware, Nick is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. He was the face of the relaunched NWA under Billy Corgan. Beyond that, he was well known for his time in TNA Wrestling.

Now that Aldis is the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown, many wonder if the talented professional wrestler will ever compete in the ring. It seems likely he will and, as a result, there are several exciting feuds waiting for him. This article will look at a handful of rivalries and dream matches that await The National Treasure.

Below are four blockbuster feuds for Nick Aldis if he steps foot into a WWE ring as a competitor:

#4. LA Knight and Nick Aldis could be interesting

LA Knight on SmackDown

LA Knight is arguably the most popular superstar in all of WWE. There is no arguing that The Megastar has had the most rapid rise in the history of the company. In under a year, he went from a manager to a main eventer.

The Megastar's rise in WWE seemingly peaked with a world title match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. Just when it appeared that his push could end up slowing down, Knight again finds himself in a major world title match at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Nick Aldis has been riding the line between being a heel and a babyface since joining World Wrestling Entertainment. If the plan is to eventually have him be a villain, going after one of the most organically over babyfaces in the world would be smart. Knight vs. Aldis could be money.

#3. Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis could compete

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is the top star in all of wrestling. He is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has held one of those titles for over three years now. He is approaching two years for the other championship. Simply put, Roman is seemingly unbeatable.

As noted, LA Knight has an upcoming title opportunity. He will be battling Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Those two won't be the only men involved, however, as Randy Orton and AJ Styles also hope to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Tribal Chief has a lot of influence and pushes people around. So far, Nick Aldis does not seem to be allowing the same to be done to him. There is clear tension between Aldis and The Bloodline, which could eventually lead to Roman Reigns battling The National Treasure.

#2. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce could clash

Expand Tweet

Triple H bringing back the role of General Manager to WWE programming was met with a lot of excitement. As the typical heel authority figure became old and tiresome, the company ditched the concept for around half a decade.

Two General Managers being brought back is great news, but the fact that neither appear to be full heels is also exciting. There's no debating that Adam Pearce is neutral, if not leaning towards being a babyface in WWE. Aldis, on the other hand, may have a slight heel lean, but he also remains somewhat neutral.

That could change in the future, however. Given that both slightly lean towards one direction at times, this could eventually set up a match between the two former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions. Both men are experienced and talented veterans, so who wouldn't want to see them clash on the big stage?

#1. Cody Rhodes vs Nick Aldis is a ready-made feud in WWE

Cody Rhodes on RAW

Nick Aldis' success in the National Wrestling Alliance cannot be understated. While the NWA doesn't have the attention and spotlight WWE does, the company was once a major part of wrestling history. Nick played a big part in reviving interest in the brand, even if at a limited level.

Arguably his most exciting feud while NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was with Cody Rhodes. Nick was champion for almost a year before losing the belt to The American Nightmare. While he won it back fairly quickly, the title change shocked fans.

The pair appear to be friends, having been spotted on SmackDown together. Still, an eventual feud could be inevitable. They could recapture the magic of their indie rivalry on a much bigger stage in front of a larger audience.

