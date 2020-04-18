Major update on WWE’s plans for WrestleMania 37
- WrestleMania 37 is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium.
- WWE has already begun researching for a plan B regarding the event.
It has only been under 15 days since WrestleMania 36 was aired, but there is already a major update regarding next year’s WrestleMania. As per WrestleVotes, WWE has a begun thinking about a plan B regarding the location of WrestleMania next year.
The Show of Shows for 2021 is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The stadium, which is still under construction, was set to open in July this year but the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has put a dent on the work.
It has been reported that the opening of the stadium could be delayed, while there is also a chance that the state of California might not allow large gatherings for a foreseeable future.
Meanwhile, in a post on Twitter, WrestleVotes revealed that while it’s too early to speculate things, WWE is already looking for alternative venues that could host WrestleMania 37 next year, should the construction of SoFi stadium not be completed or if the state of California has a ban in place for large gatherings.
WrestleMania 36 this year took place at the Performance Centre. It was pre-taped and in the absence of fans. As a result, it would be safe to assume that WWE wouldn't want a repeat of that next year, which is why they might want to be on the safe side by planning a year ahead.
Published 18 Apr 2020, 22:26 IST