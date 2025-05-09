Major WWE faction featuring Giulia & Roxanne Perez set to debut at Backlash 2025? Exploring potential twist

Giulia and Roxanne Perez have been causing mayhem ahead of Backlash 2025. They've featured on every episode of RAW following WrestleMania 41, but are not locked in for this week's PLE scheduled to take place in St. Louis, Missouri. Well, could they make their presence felt at the show in a potential twist that sees them joining a new WWE faction?
The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, but of course, they won't be alone. Leading this potential new faction is the currently missing Bayley. The Role Model hasn't been seen since being attacked by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41. However, she could now return as the leader of the "New Damage CTRL," with Giulia and Roxanne Perez by her side.
This would certainly be quite the shock, especially given Bayley's rivalry with Perez and Giulia down in NXT. However, driven by a need for revenge and power, they could ally and wreak havoc at Backlash 2025.
They could start by targeting Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria, who are scheduled to fight it out with the Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line. This could then carry over to Monday, where The Role Model could help her new protegees defeat the duo of IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.
This could open up a variety of storylines for WWE to explore, including the renewal of a rivalry between Bayley and IYO SKY, as well as a potential feud between the old and new versions of Damage CTRL. That said, at this point, it is nothing more than speculation.
Roxanne Perez could potentially join The Judgment Day
Whether or not Roxanne Perez and Giulia join a new faction at Backlash 2025 remains in the air. However, one faction that might look to recruit The Prodigy is The Judgment Day.
This stems from a recent interaction that was spotted on this week's episode of RAW. Towards the end of the show, while Jey Uso was walking towards the arena for his match with Seth Rollins backstage, Perez was seen in the background having a conversation with Finn Balor.
This could suggest that Balor is looking to recruit Perez as the group's newest member, or could even be planning to replace the now absent Liv Morgan to regain control over the faction.
No matter how it's sliced, it looks like Perez is set to become a mainstay on the main roster. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the 23-year-old.