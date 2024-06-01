Major WWE SmackDown loss to break up a popular tag team? Exploring potential direction

WWE Superstar Austin Theory faced Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The A-Town Down Under duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller has been one of the most impressive teams on SmackDown since coming together in September last year. They recently captured the WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40, but tensions on this week's show may have sown the seeds of a potential split between them.

During the closing stages of the bout between Theory and Ciampa, Waller was busy bickering with the commentary team. He mentioned that Theory was only relevant because of the 'Grayson Waller rub.' Theory overheard this and got offended, leading to a distraction. Ciampa took advantage of this and secured the win with a roll-up pin.

Trending

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the tag team champions moving forward.

Austin Theory to turn face soon?

Expand Tweet

Austin Theory is undeniably one of the most talented up-and-coming stars in WWE, and the company clearly holds him in high regard. However, he has struggled to connect with the fans and has yet to reach the heights expected of him.

Theory has been a heel since his debut on the main roster. A face turn might be the key to unlocking his full potential. A potential feud with Grayson Waller could be the plan to transform Theory into a fan-favorite.

Set up a major feud for upcoming WWE Premium Live Events

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller in the picture

With Premium Live Events taking place almost every month, WWE needs to ensure they have a sufficient number of captivating storylines moving forward.

A potential split between the tag team champions, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, could prove to be must-watch TV. This storyline could culminate in a high-stakes blow-off match at a major PLE like Money in the Bank or SummerSlam

Time for new champions to lead the tag team division?

The SmackDown tag team division features some of the best teams, including DIY, Street Profits, and Legado Del Fantasma, among others.

WWE might aim to ensure the programming remains fresh and avoid repetition with the same team holding the title for too long. A potential split between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller could open the door for other teams to capitalize and rise to the top of the tag team division.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback