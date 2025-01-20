Major WWE stable to unveil new name and look on RAW? Exploring potential swerve

This week's episode of WWE RAW is expected to be a huge one, and one of the angles that has been advertised for the show includes Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods being in action for the first time in 2025.

Given their recent heel turn, it's likely that they will change up their entrance for the match as well as their name since they are no longer The New Day without Big E. The New Day's catchphrase and mindset was 'Power of Positivity,' and it seems that the duo has not been very positive in recent weeks.

Expand Tweet

Trending

After being kicked out of the locker room following their betrayal of Big E, the duo has made no new friends and could be forced to take drastic action on RAW. While this move is speculative, it would make sense and likely be beneficial for Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to change their tag team name to something more befitting of their current attitudes.

The New Day was once one of the most popular groups on WWE RAW

The New Day is one of WWE's most popular groups, and its members are multi-time Tag Team Champions. Big E's injury back in 2022 took them a few steps backward, but they have been able to find some ground again in recent years. However, Big E's return after their losing streak last year meant that the duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods had to cut ties with the former World Champion.

Expand Tweet

After a decade, it's clear that The New Day is dead and buried, and now it could be time for Woods and Kingston to be revamped with a new look, name, and entrance theme to allow them to completely turn into the heels they could be.

Ahead of WWE RAW, Xavier Woods picked a fight with Ivar from The Viking Raiders on social media, which could hint that they will be going for the World Tag Team Championship in the near future if they are victorious in their match later tonight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback