Major WWE star needs to ask Triple H, "What else do I need to do to get a push?" before it's TOO LATE

It's time for a top WWE Superstar to take matters into his own hands and ask Triple H a serious question. LA Knight needs to have a conversation with the WWE CCO and ask him what he needs to do to get a push.

Ad

It's been ages since LA Knight became a crowd favorite and WWE Universe started clamoring for him to get a major push. Two years later, fans are still standing strong behind the veteran and want to see him make it big on WWE's main roster.

Unfortunately, it seems Triple H doesn't see a major main event star in LA Knight. This year, he suffered his third straight Money in the Bank Ladder Match loss.

Ad

Trending

At this point, Knight needs to head over to Triple H's office and have a serious talk with him, asking him what else he needs to do to get pushed by him. The reason? Knight has seemingly done everything in his power to get the megastar treatment, but with minimal success.

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

LA Knight receives one of the loudest reactions on WWE TV even today

Remember how live crowds were loudly chanting Knight's name back in 2023? They still do, and their desperate pleas have been falling on deaf ears for the past two years.

Ad

Ad

Knight still gets loud reactions from the WWE Universe, no matter where the show is, every week. This year at Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, fans were more than ready to see him win the briefcase, but he ended up losing the multi-man ladder match once again.

LA Knight is an incredible talker

There are times when a star isn't pushed despite being an incredible in-ring performer, due to their inability to cut a good promo. Take the case of Cesaro, aka Claudio Castagnoli - his fans wanted to see him pushed in WWE back in the day, but his promo work held him back big time.

Ad

Ad

Knight doesn't have that issue in the least. He is one of the best talkers of his generation and can keep a crowd engaged just by cutting a promo in the middle of the ring.

LA Knight sells A LOT of merch, but Triple H still seemingly doesn't want to push him

Back in 2023, at the peak of his popularity, Knight was topping WWE merch sales charts on a consistent basis. He's still selling tons of merch and is bagging top spots when it comes to merch sales.

Ad

Ad

Despite fans buying Knight's merch, Triple H doesn't seem interested in pushing him to the moon. At 42, Knight doesn't have much time left in the spotlight, and WWE needs to listen to the fans before it's too late.

The Megastar needs his time in the limelight, and fans have waited far too long already.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More