Major WWE star to return from serious injury & win the Women’s World Championship? Exploring the potential

The future of WWE RAW Women's division has been hanging in jeopardy since the Women's World Champion Naomi vacated her title following her pregnancy announcement.

This week on RAW, Adam Pearce pulled Stephanie Vaquer, the number one contender, off the Clash in Paris 2025 card, but announced that he will declare a mystery opponent for her next week. Numerous women are competing for the gold. However, in a shocking turn of events, an injured superstar could return as soon as next week and capture the Women's World Championship.

The star in question is Bianca Belair. The EST of WWE has been away since WrestleMania 41, where she sustained a broken finger. Recent reports suggested that she may soon be cleared to make a comeback. Belair returning on RAW and winning the vacant title could be the perfect spot to change the women's division for good.

Stephanie Vaquer will still get her WWE Women's World Championship match but it will NOT be THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash in Paris

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Another title match replaced Stephanie vs. Naomi at WWE Clash in Paris

The Women's World Championship match fell off the card on Monday Night RAW. The Stamford-based promotion announced the replacement bout the same night, which was possibly the best backup.

The reigning women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, accepted Nikki Bella's challenge and agreed to defend the title at the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

OKAY NIKKI 👏👏👏👏 ABSOLUTELY CLOCKED HER.

It will be interesting to see how the women's Intercontinental championship contest between Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch unfolds at the France Premium Live Event this weekend.

