Major WWE star says he wants a new look similar to The Undertaker in 1998

Current WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross has shared that he wants to adopt a new look similar to The Undertaker in 1998.

The Phenom was the most feared entity in wrestling for many years, and The Harbinger of Doom would love to walk in his footsteps. The latter returned to the company last year during an episode of the blue brand with his wife, Scarlett. He was bald during his previous run, but he showed up with a head full of hair for the first time.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Karrion Kross stated that he wants to grow his hair very long, the same length as The Undertaker's hair in 1998.

"Eventually, it’s going to grow so long that it’s going to take over the earth. That’s the plan. That’s pretty long. I think I want to grow my hair, maybe to like Taker ’98 length. I always thought that was a really cool period in his career. And that whole vibe, that whole look was awesome. And yeah, I was telling you initially I was supposed to do the film… we never finished it. Held off, like a bunch of things that went wrong. We never got to it. I just decided to keep my hair," Kross said. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Karrion Kross says he was supposed to work with Bray Wyatt at WWE WrestleMania 39

Bray Wyatt's unfortunate death left many fans and people within the wrestling industry in shock and deeply saddened by his loss.

Karrion Kross told Chris Van Vliet that WWE had plans for him and Scarlett to work with the former 2-time Universal Champion, Bo Dallas, and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 39, but they were nixed.

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did," Kross said.

It has been a while since Karrion Kross has competed in a match on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see when he will make his return to the blue brand.

