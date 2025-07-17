Major WWE star to turn heel after 5 years and cost Jade Cargill at SummerSlam? Exploring the chances

Jade Cargill is set to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2025. The Storm has a very good opportunity to capture her first singles gold on the main roster next month. However, despite having the chance, Cargill might not be able to do that, as she could suffer a shocking betrayal at The Biggest Party of the Summer.
Rumors have been swirling that Bianca Belair could turn heel at SummerSlam to cost Big Jade her WWE Women's Championship match. Her last heel run spanned from May 2017 to April 2020. Fans have seen visible tensions between the two superstars over the past few months, ever since Naomi was revealed as Jade Cargill's mystery attacker.
The Storm has been giving the cold shoulder to Belair as if she considers her equally guilty in the incident. Additionally, at Evolution, The EST, who served as the special guest referee for Naomi vs. Cargill, was spotted making a straight face while raising Big Jade's hand after her victory. However, it is still highly unlikely that Bianca Belair would turn heel and interfere in Cargill's SummerSlam match.
The company has been building the WWE Women's Championship bout as one of the high-profile matches on the card. Therefore, it would create a huge controversy if the contest ends with such a scre*ed finish, and that too at a stage like SummerSlam. Moreover, Belair vs. Cargill is a massive feud, and WWE could be saving this big showdown for a major event like WrestleMania.
If The EST turns heel at SummerSlam to attack Jade Cargill, it would create a difficult situation for WWE to stretch the rivalry up until WrestleMania 41. Hence, the chances of it happening right now are very low.
Jade Cargill to become WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam?
Jade Cargill has been an integral part of the SmackDown women's division for more than a year. She has drastically improved her in-ring skills in comparison to last year. Therefore, fans wonder if this could be the time when WWE would finally crown Cargill as the WWE Women's Champion.
There is a high possibility for this to happen at SummerSlam. Cargill has been marching with red-hot momentum for the past few months. She has scored big victories over top-tier talents like Asuka, Naomi, and Roxanne Perez in singles showdowns in the past few weeks.
This seems to be a major indication that the creative team is preparing her for a big program, potentially a championship run. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton has been the WWE Women's Champion since the first SmackDown of 2025. It has been a pretty long title reign, and the SmackDown women's division needs something fresh. Therefore, Jade Cargill could be a great pick to be the new champion.
Additionally, WWE has been positioning Cargill as the next big thing since 2023. Putting a world title on her shoulder would finally validate all the early hype and affirmations surrounding her WWE career.
