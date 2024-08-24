Major WWE Superstar to return and align with Uncle Howdy on RAW? Exploring potential swerve

Uncle Howdy is set to wrestle his first match as a member of The Wyatt Sicks on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, he could get some extra backup courtesy of a returning star.

In recent months, Alexa Bliss has teased her WWE return several times, but her most recent tease has caught everyone's attention. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), The Five Feet of Fury posted a GIF of Taylor Swift with the world "Are you ready for it?"

Bliss has always had a character of her own in Bray Wyatt's universe. Initially, she was thought to be Sister Abigail, however, Nikki Cross has since taken up that role. Many fans believe that Alexa will return as the same character she once had alongside The Fiend.

When Uncle Howdy takes on Chad Gable this week on RAW, Bliss could make her return to ensure that wicked superstar comes out on top. Ivy Nile also needs a credible opponent to face off against now that she has joined forces with American Made. If Alexa Bliss is ready to finally step back in the ring and join The Wyatt Sicks, she could have an intriguing rivalry with Nile.

Today marks a year since former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt passed away

Bray Wyatt's passing was a huge shock to the WWE Universe back in August 2023. In the year that has followed Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas has opted to continue his story and build from the characters that The Eater of Worlds created.

The Wyatt Sicks made their debut back in June and have since become one of the most popular groups on RAW. The stable made an instant impact as they wreaked havoc on that first night, taking out everybody backstage including Chad Gable.

If Alexa Bliss does return in the near future her character could be a fitting addition to The Wyatt Sicks.

